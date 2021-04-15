BALTIMORE — The Seattle Mariners were scheduled to play the Baltimore Orioles in four nine-inning games during four days at Camden Yards. Instead, spring rain showers have forced them to play their second doubleheader in three days.
About an hour-and-a-half before Wednesday’s first pitch, the game between Seattle and Baltimore was postponed because of rain.
The teams decided to make it up as part of a traditional doubleheader today — a getaway day for both teams.
First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. Pacific. Right-hander Justin Dunn, who was scheduled to start for the Mariners on Wednesday, will start the opener.
Game 2 will see left-hander Marco Gonzales go for Seattle.
The Mariners then immediately will fly back to Seattle and open a five-game homestand that features a three-game series with the Houston Astros starting at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Just which members of Houston’s roster will be in attendance is uncertain. Before Wednesday’s game at Minute Maid Park, the Astros placed five players — third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, catcher Martin Maldonado and infielder Robel Garcia — on the injured list because of health and safety concerns.
Five players were selected from Houston’s alternative site to fill in.