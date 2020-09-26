OAKLAND, Calif. — Mark Canha hit a two-out, two-run home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
The Mariners had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th when pinch-runner Dee Strange-Gordon — playing in his 1,000th career game — scored on a passed ball.
The A’s came back with the majors-leading sixth walkoff win.
Ramon Laureano hit a two-out double to drive in Sean Murphy, who began the inning at second base. Canha followed with a deep drive on a 1-1 pitch from Joey Gerber (1-1) that cleared the fence in right. It was Canha’s second game-ending hit this season.
“We have a lot of guys that are clutch. Ramon’s one of those guys and I consider myself one of those guys,” Canha said. “The moment’s never too big for us as a team. We have that kind of special ability to win in dramatic fashion. It’s a good thing to have.”
The A’s (35-22) moved past the Minnesota Twins (35-23) in the race for the second seed in the AL. Oakland had lost three of four and five of 11.
Manager Bob Melvin, who admitted before the game that his ballclub has been pressing, noted the importance of the A’s getting homefield advantage in the playoffs if they can hold on.
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 Semien ss 5 0 1 0
Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Laureano cf 5 1 2 1
France 2b 4 0 1 0 Canha lf-rf 3 1 2 2
Strng-Grdn 2b 0 1 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Marmolejos dh 3 0 0 0 Davis dh 2 0 1 0
Torrens ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Kemp ph-dh 1 0 0 0
White 1b 3 0 0 0 Heim ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0
Bishop rf 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 2 0 1 0
Odom c 3 0 1 0 Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Orf pr 0 1 0 0
Totals 34 1 5 0 Totals 35 3 9 3
Seattle 000 000 000 1 — 1
Oakland 000 000 000 3 — 3
E—France (1). DP—Seattle 2, Oakland 1. LOB—Seattle 5, Oakland 9. 2B—Davis (5), Semien (9), Canha (10), Lamb (4), Laureano 2 (8). HR—Canha (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 6 4 0 0 3 5
Ramirez 1 2 0 0 1 0
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 1 1
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gerber L,1-1 BS,0-1 2/3 2 3 2 0 0
Oakland
Bassitt 7 5 0 0 0 6
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 3
Diekman W,2-0 1 0 1 0 1 1
WP—Misiewicz.
Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T—3:08.