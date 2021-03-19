During a normal offseason, Kyle Lewis would have enjoyed traveling around and being celebrated after becoming just the third Seattle Mariners player to be named the American League rookie of the year.
Instead, some of Lewis’ most cherished moments of the offseason came when he spent time hanging around his old high school in Georgia.
“I went over there just to continue to show my face and show the high schoolers that there are people who were in the same positions and have been able to accomplish great things,” Lewis said. “That to me was definitely a point I made to go back home and be around, be accessible to some extent as much as I could.”
As the Mariners enter the next stage of their rebuilding plan, Lewis is one of Seattle’s foundational players. He showed enough in last year’s 60-game truncated season for the Mariners to think they have a burgeoning superstar on their hands and for the rest of the AL to take notice.
Lewis wasn’t great for the entire 60-game season, but he was good enough to be the best rookie in the AL. His mix of raw power to all fields, hitting for average, and proving he can handle the demands of playing center field were major revelations for the Mariners as they plot out the next steps for becoming a contender in the AL West in 2022.
But as much as Lewis proved last season, he still has played just 76 total games in his major league career. His first taste of the majors didn’t arrive until September 2019. While he was great last season, Lewis played against only the AL and NL West.
Lewis finished last season hitting .262 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI. His OPS of .801 was good, but his 71 strikeouts were higher than desired. Lewis also struggled badly as the league began to adjust over the final month. He hit .373 for the first 28 games with six home runs and 18 RBI. In his final 30 games, Lewis hit .154 and struck out 43 times.
Some of that was to be expected. Manager Scott Servais said the message to Lewis was to focus on whether his process and approach at the plate were remaining consistent, not on the numbers.
“That’s what we’re really harping on with guys like Kyle, all of our guys really, understanding the batting average is going to come and go,” Servais said. “That’s really what you find out over the course of a season is are guys mentally able to handle the ups and downs. Now, the more you go through it, the more qualified and capable you are to handle it, but you need to go through it.”