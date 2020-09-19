SAN DIEGO — While Fernando Tatis Jr. cools down, Manny Machado is heating up as the San Diego Padres close in on their first playoff berth in 14 seasons.
Machado homered twice and drove in four runs, Chris Paddack one-hit Seattle for six shutout innings and the Padres beat the Mariners 6-1 Friday night to reduce their magic number to two for their first playoff berth since winning the NL West in 2006. They’ve already clinched their first winning season since 2010. The Mariners’ loss helped the Oakland Athletics clinch their third straight playoff berth.
The Padres won the opener of a three-game series that was moved from Seattle because of poor air quality due to wildfires. The Padres batted first but wore their home white pinstripes.
Machado, who joined the Padres prior to the 2019 season under a $300 million, 10-year contract, said he’s more driven by a playoff berth than anything else.
“We set a goal during the COVID summer camp and we’re about to reach that goal and we’re still not done with that,” he said. “Our mindset in here is we’re going to keep grinding and we’re going to keep playing baseball until we reach that goal. It’s going to be fun to finally clinch a postseason spot, which hasn’t been done for a very long time in the organization. Our mindset is still further on down the road. It’s a moment.”
Machado has jumped into the NL MVP conversation, which Tatis had dominated earlier this season with his exciting play.
Again, Machado deflected talk away from himself.
“My mindset is just going out and winning that ballgame today,” Machado said. “We have a great team here, we have 28 MVPs on our ballclub, if it’s up to me. We’ve all been doing our job, we’ve all been passing the baton. We’ve been doing what we need to do to win ballgames every single night. That’s special to watch and that’s something special that we’ve been doing here all year.”
While Machado stayed hot with a multi-homer game that gave him 16 for the season — tied for the NL lead with Mookie Betts of the Dodgers — as well as 45 RBI, Tatis remained mired in a slump. He went 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts.
Machado hit a three-run homer off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-4) to deep left-center with two outs in the fourth. Rookie Jake Cronenworth was aboard on a walk and Trent Grisham on an RBI fielder’s choice.
Kikuchi had a rough night, allowing five runs and four hits in four innings, walking six and striking out three with three wild pitches.
“I thought we were gonna be in great shape tonight,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “The command issues got him, the walks and you look at all that. He had Machado I think on an 0-2 count before he made a mistake on a 2-2 breaking ball and we’re down five runs.
“Disappointing outing for Yusei. Out of whack mechanically. He kept missing his fastballs, pulling them tonight, something we hadn’t seen before. He really out of sync mechanically.”
Seattle’s Evan White homered off Pierce Johnson with one out in the eighth, his sixth.
San Diego Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 2 2 4 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
Nola c 3 0 1 0 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 5 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 France dh 3 0 1 0
Pham dh 3 1 1 0 Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0
Cronenwrth 2b 3 1 1 0 Lopes ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Profar lf 4 0 1 0 Torrens c 3 0 0 0
Grisham cf 3 2 0 1 White 1b 3 1 2 1
Ervin rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 7 5 Totals 29 1 3 1
San Diego 001 400 001 — 6
Seattle 000 000 010 — 1
DP—San Diego 1, Seattle 0. LOB—San Diego 7, Seattle 3. 2B—Cronenworth (15). HR—Machado 2 (16), White (6). SB—Machado (6), Grisham (8).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack W,4-4 6 1 0 0 2 3
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0
Johnson 1 1 1 1 0 2
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Kikuchi L,2-4 4 4 5 5 6 3
Brennan 2 1 0 0 0 3
Lockett 3 2 1 1 1 1
WP—Kikuchi(3).
Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T—3:01.