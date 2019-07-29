M’s deliver in 10th for fifth straight win

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are making a habit out of late-game heroics.
J.P. Crawford hit a walkoff single with one out in the 10th inning and the Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Sunday.
It was the second walk-off victory in the series for the Mariners. Mallex Smith hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give Seattle a 3-2 win Friday.
Seattle won its fifth straight and swept a series for the first time since a four-game run against the Kansas City Royals in April.
“Really good homestand by our guys there,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “They really competed well. The whole 10-day homestand, certainly finishing off here on a nice streak.”
Dylan Moore led off the 10th inning with a double against José Cisnero. After Mallex Smith struck out, Crawford flared a short single to center to drive in Moore.
Crawford’s single dropped just out of the reach of multiple players. Moore didn’t hesitate, getting an early jump and racing home with the winning run.
“That’s like a 50-50, it’s a do or die,” Crawford said of Moore’s read. “If he catches it, we’re doubled up and out of the inning. But he made the right read. I think it was the right play and it all worked out.”
Rookies played a big role in a second straight win for Seattle. Ryan Court and Austin Nola combined for four hits and six RBI in Saturday’s 8-1 victory.
“Everybody’s contributing which is awesome to see,” Moore said.
Domingo Santana tied the game at 2-2 with his 20th home run of the season in the eighth, taking reliever Joe Jiménez deep to left field with two outs.
Santana struggled with an elbow injury earlier in the week, missing Wednesday’s series finale against the Rangers and the first two games of the series against Detroit. He finished with two hits Sunday, including his third game-tying home run of the season.
Detroit starter Matthew Boyd held the Mariners to just two hits through six innings before Seattle broke through for its first run in the seventh.
A pair of walks set up Kyle Seager’s one out RBI single and ended Boyd’s outing.
“That’s on me. I need to be sharper there at the end,” Boyd said. “When you walk guys like that, it shifts the whole game.”
Seager extended his hitting streak to seven games and moved past Alvin Davis for fifth on Seattle’s career hit list with 1,164.
Boyd, a native of Mercer Island, Wash., struck out 10 in his third career start against his hometown team, but was left with a no-decision. It was the sixth game of 10 or more strikeouts for Boyd this season, and the seventh of his career.
Detroit Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 5 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 5 0 1 0
Goodrum ss 4 1 1 1 J.Crwfr ss 5 0 1 1
Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn dh 4 1 2 1
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm lf 3 1 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 4 0 0 0
C.Stwrt lf 3 1 1 0 Au.Nola 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Hicks c 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 1
H.Cstro rf 4 0 2 1 Court 1b 2 0 0 0
G.Bckhm 2b 4 0 1 0 Vglbach ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Negron rf 1 0 0 0
Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0
Moore rf 1 1 1 0
Totals 36 2 7 2 Totals 34 3 6 3
Detroit 000 110 000 0 — 2
Seattle 000 000 110 1 — 3
E—Vogelbach (1). DP—Seattle 1. LOB—Detroit 5, Seattle 7. 2B—Mi.Cabrera (14), C.Stewart (20), K.Seager (9), Moore (9). HR—Goodrum (10), Do.Santana (20). CS_J.Jones (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 61/3 3 1 1 3 10
B.Farmer H,7 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Hardy H,6 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
J.Jimenez BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 1
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cisnero L,0-2 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
Seattle
Wisler 2 0 0 0 0 2
Milone 5 6 2 2 1 5
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1
Elias W,4-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T—2:58. A—20,024 (47,943).