M’s catcher Nola a self-made big leaguer

Austin Nola only became a catcher four years ago. He only became a major leaguer one year ago. He only became an everyday player one month ago.
But as quickly as his baseball career has evolved in the majors, and as tough as a transition to the big leagues can be after so many years in the minors — Nola spent eight climbing the ranks in Miami’s and Seattle’s systems — he hasn’t stopped producing.
He’s caught 23 of the Mariners’ 31 games, has also filled in at first and third base, and is a reliable bat in the middle of the order night in and night out.
Nola consistently has his manager in awe. His pitchers are quick to credit him postgame when he helps them formulate a solid game plan or make a needed adjustment to get outs. His teammates in the dugout can always count on him for a quality at-bat.
Among the most valuable assets the Mariners have in their clubhouse right now, Nola is right near the top of the list.
“It’s not surprising,” Mariners ace Marco Gonzales said of his catcher’s production. “Every time he comes up to the plate and gets a knock, I’m shouting around to the guys around me, ‘That’s my favorite player.’
“Obviously what we’ve seen out of Kyle Lewis, he’s just electric, but if you want to have a guy who, as a younger player coming up, you model your work ethic, you model your attitude, your energy and just the way you go about the game, look no further than Austin Nola.”
He’s been a rock for the Mariners’ pitching staff and their hitters, Gonzales said, and it all starts with how Nola prepares when he arrives at the ballpark each day.
“What makes him great is what happens before and after the game,” Gonzales said. “He’s a rock solid dude.”
Here’s what that preparation produces: Nola is hitting .315/.358/.562 with five doubles, a triple, five homers and 17 RBI in the 25 games he’s appeared in. He’s carrying a six-game hitting streak, and had two three-hit games in his past three played. He had nine multi-hit games this season and only four where he failed to reach base at least once.
“I just have a routine, and try to stick to a routine and do the stuff that matters the most and gets me ready for the game,” Nola said. “... the preparation’s the biggest thing.”
The offensive numbers he’s put up as the Mariners pass the halfway point in this shortened season have already proved his first big league season wasn’t a fluke.
Nola looks controlled in the batter’s box. He makes good swing decisions. He can hit the fastballs like other big leaguers, but he can hit everything else too.
“This guy has the most challenging practice I’ve ever seen,” manager Scott Servais said recently. “The things he does down the batting cage, the coaches often come up say, ‘I can’t believe what Nola was just working on right now. He will be ready to play tonight.’”
His ability to consistently produce at the plate has made Nola a staple in the middle of Seattle’s lineup all season.
“He’s got a really good idea what the pitcher is going to do to him,” Servais said. “He doesn’t try to do too much. He really doesn’t. You’ve seen him take balls down the right field line, you see him pull balls out of the ballpark.”
Nola caught only seven games for Seattle last summer, instead playing first, second, third and in the outfield while Omar Narvaez and Tom Murphy split the time behind the plate. Narvaez was traded in the offseason, and Nola was expected to share catching duties with Murphy this season. Then Murphy injured his foot during summer camp — he is currently on the 45-day injured list — opening the door for Nola to be a full-time starter.