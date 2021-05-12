LOS ANGELES — Gavin Lux hit a dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning as the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for a 6-4 victory Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.
Lux pounded his chest and gestured to his dugout as his first homer of the season landed in the right-field bleachers for the defending World Series champions, who opened a nine-game homestand with just their sixth win in 21 games.
Lux has struggled to keep his batting average above .200 during his injury-plagued start to the Dodgers’ rocky season. His cathartic celebration showed just how much the homer meant to the up-and-down infielder and his teammates.
“That kind of takes the cake,” Lux said. “I don’t really know where that came from, to be honest with you. That’s by far the most emotion I’ve shown. Just talking to some guys, we definitely need that, for sure.”
Max Muncy hit an early homer for the Dodgers, who trailed 4-1 in the seventh before Corey Seager came through with a two-run single.
Lux then delivered the game-changing hit the Dodgers have lacked lately against Rafael Montero (3-2). The Seattle closer had escaped a tough jam in the seventh inning.
“All wins are important, but they’re not created equal,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Gavin has been grinding, so for him to get that hit was big for our ballclub. I think there was some semblance of a beer shower in there.”
Mitch Haniger hit two solo homers and Kyle Seager added a two-run shot for the Mariners, who have lost three straight.
Garrett Cleavinger (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth for the 27-year-old reliever’s first major league win. Kenley Jansen worked a flawless ninth for his sixth save.
Seattle couldn’t capitalize on a strong start by Yusei Kikuchi, who racked up a career-best 11 strikeouts in pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning.
“He continues to get better and better, and just build as the season goes along,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 1 0
Haniger rf 4 2 2 2 C.Seager ss 4 0 1 2
Lewis cf 4 1 1 0 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0
K.Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 Smith c 4 0 1 0
France 2b 2 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 1
Torrens c 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 2 3 0
Moore lf 3 0 0 0 Neuse lf 3 0 0 0
Montero p 0 0 0 0 Beaty ph 0 1 0 0
E.White 1b 3 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Kikuchi p 2 0 0 0 Lux 2b 4 2 2 3
Misiewicz p 0 0 0 0 Buehler p 2 0 0 0
Haggerty lf 1 0 0 0 Pollock ph 0 0 0 0
Peters pr 0 0 0 0
Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0
Raley ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 4 4 Totals 33 6 9 6
Seattle 100 201 000 — 4
Los Angeles 000 100 23x — 6
DP—Seattle 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Seattle 0, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Betts (10). 3B—Taylor (3). HR—Haniger 2 (10), K.Seager (7), Muncy (6), Lux (1). SB—Taylor (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 61/3 6 3 3 1 11
Misiewicz H,7 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
Montero L,3-2 11/3 2 3 3 0 3
Los Angeles
Buehler 7 4 4 4 1 8
Cleavinger W,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jansen S,6-8 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Montero (Beaty).
Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Merzel.
T—2:54. A—15,570 (56,000).