COLFAX — John Lustig of Colfax had 44 points, including 10 of his team’s 15 post-regulation, as the Bulldogs opened their Northeast 2B League season by rallying to a 72-68 double-overtime boys’ basketball victory Tuesday against Tekoa-Rosalia.
Colfax trailed through each of the first three quarters and was down by 10 at 43-33 going into the fourth. Coach Reece Jenkins said his Bulldogs were down by 12 or 13 midway through that quarter before they “finally made a couple plays to cut the gap.”
Lustig was fouled shooting a 3-pointer as his team trailed 57-54 with five seconds remaining in regulation, and converted all three free throws to set up the first overtime. Colfax pulled ahead early in that period, only for Tekoa-Rosalia to tie it at 63 and further extend the contest. Clutch free-throw shooting in the second overtime helped the Bulldogs ice the game.
Hunter Claassen also scored in double digits for the Bulldogs at 13 points, while Anthony Gehring put up 22 on the night for Tekoa-Rosalia.
“I’m exhausted,” said Jenkins, whose team is now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league. “... We’re happy that we found a way to get the W, and we’re on to the next game and will hopefully be ready to go.”
TEKOA-ROSALIA (2-4)
Garrett Naught 5 9-14 19, Anthony Gehring 9 0-2 22, Riley McLain 6 2-3 18, Mitchell Billings 1 0-0 2, Keegan French 2 0-0 4, Kenneth Lenoir 1 0-0 2, Cole Peterson 0 0-0 0, Zach Saens 0 1-2 1, Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 12-21 68.
COLFAX (4-1, 1-0)
Hunter Claassen 6 0-4 13, Cole Baerlocher 0 2-4 2, John Lustig 13 14-16 44, Gavin Hammer 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Aune 0 0-2 0, Cotton Booker 1 0-2 2, Damian Demler 0 1-2 1, Blake Holman 2 0-2 4, Lane Gingerich 2 2-4 6. Totals 25 19-36 72.
Tekoa-Rosalia 15 17 11 14 6 5—68
Colfax 8 18 7 24 6 9—72
3-point goals — Gehring 4, McLain 4, Lustig 4, Claassen.
JV — Colfax def. Tekoa-Rosalia
Logos 59, Deary 45
MOSCOW — A dominant start gave Logos of Moscow the cushion it needed to withstand a second-half comeback from visiting Whitepine League Division II rival Deary.
Will Casebolt led the Knights (3-2, 2-1) with 24 points, 12 of which came in the opening quarter. Teammates Jasper Whitling (13 points) and Roman Nuttbrock (12) provided most of Logos’ remaining points. Brayden Stapleton topped Deary scorers with 20 points.
Superior free-throw shooting helped the Knights maintain a healthy lead — Logos converted 17-for-23 at the line, while Deary made fewer than half at 8-for-17.
DEARY
Bodee Swanson 4 1-1 9, Brayden Stapleton 9 1-4 20, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, London Kirk 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 0 5-8 5, Karson Ireland 3 1-4 8, Dylan Wilcox 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-17 45.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (3-2, 2-1)
Jasper Whitling 4 4-4 13, Will Casebolt 8 5-6 24, Roman Nuttbrock 2 8-13 12, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Theo Sense 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 2 0-0 4, Jonah Grieser 1 0-0 3, Ben Druffel 1 1-1 3. Totals 18 17-23 59.
Deary 6 8 11 20—45
Logos 16 18 6 19—59
3-point goals — Stapleton, Ireland, Wilcox, Casebolt 3, Whitling, Grieser.
JV — Deary def. Logos
Pendleton 56, Lewiston 53
PENDLETON, Ore. — Lewiston attempted an open, last-moment 3 that was a bit long as the Bengals suffered their first loss of the season. Pendleton, a nonleague opponent, improved to 5-0.
Lewiston (2-1) was led by Jace McKarcher (14 points) and Joel Mullikin (13). The Bengals had a number of possessions where they were able to get as many as three offensive rebounds, but came away empty.
“The greatest thing about these guys is their defensive effort,” coach Jayson Ulrich said. “They’ve bought into that and if we continue to play defense like that, we’re a tough match for anybody.
“For having a young group of guys, they’re not playing like underclassmen. Pendleton’s got a lot of seniors and we won every single statistic except the final score.”
LEWISTON (2-1)
Chanse Eke 0 1-2 1, Jace McKarcher 5 1-2 14, Kash Lang 1 0-0 2, James White 1 0-0 2, Joel Mullikin 5 1-2 13, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 3 0-0 6, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 2 0-0 4, George Forsmann 4 3-6 11. Totals 21 6-12 53.
PENDLETON (5-0)
C. Sams 0 1-2 1, D. Sams 5 0-0 11, Maher 3 0-0 6, Sweek 8 1-1 17, Hoffman 4 0-0 11, Broncheau 1 4-4 6, Roberts 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-7 56.
Lewiston 14 13 10 16—53
Pendleton 10 16 14 16—56
3-point goals — McKarcher 3, Mullikin 2, D. Sams, Hoffman 3.
JV — Pendleton 48, Lewiston 44
Kamiah 59, Prairie 53
COTTONWOOD — Jay Sams produced a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds to help get Kamiah to .500 on the season, while Sam Brisbois added 14 points and 13 rebounds. In a physical game, the Kubs shot 29 times from the foul line, converting 18 of them.
“We missed a few of those down the stretch, but there wasn’t a time we were trailing throughout the game,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We tried disrupting their game plan and I think for the most part we did that tonight, and everyone who came in played with the level of intensity we needed.”
KAMIAH (3-3, 2-3)
Titus Oatman 3 3-3 11, Kaden Mercer 1 0-2 2, Sam Brisbois 4 6-9 14, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 6-8 10, Jace Sams 8 3-3 19, Wyatt Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Luke Krogh 0 0-4 0, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 18-29 59.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD
Sam Mager 2 4-5 8, Damian Forsmann 5 1-2 13, Derik Shears 3 4-10 10, Zach Rambo 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Hayden Uhlenkott 2 0-0 4, Owen Anderson 2 0-0 4, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, John Gehring 0 0-0 0, Cole Schlader 4 1-3 11, Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-20 53.
Kamiah 17 12 10 20—59
Prairie 12 15 11 15—53
3-point goals — Oatman 2, Wilcox 1, Schlader 1, Foresman 2, Schwartz 1.
JV — Prairie 56, Kamiah 41
Highland 66, Nezperce 36
CRAIGMONT — Highland’s offense had four double-figure scorers, two with double-doubles, as the Huskies routed Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Highland was led by Lane Wassmuth (19 points, 12 rebounds); Dalton Davis (10 points, 10 rebounds); Logan Shepherd (13 points) and Conor Morris (12 points).
Huskies coach Patty Weeks lauded her team for sharing the ball and pushing the pace.
NEZPERCE
Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jared Cronce 5 7-10 17, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0, Brendan Nelson 3 1-2 9, AJ Douglas 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 8-12 36.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (4-3, 1-2)
Dalton Davis 5 0-0 10, Lane Wassmuth 9 1-2 19, Logan Sheppard 5 0-0 13, Conor Morris 6 0-0 12, Owen Case 2 0-0 4, Kobe Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 2 0-2 4, Saibon Palmer 0 0-0 0, DJ Antone 1 0-0 2, David Boswell 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 1-4 66.
Nezperce 7 13 10 7—36
Highland 23 9 26 8—66
3-point goals — Nelson 2, Shephard 3.
Asotin 75, UCA 62
SPANGLE, Wash. — Asotin scored 44 second-half points to secure its first league win of the year, and the Panthers’ effort was spearheaded by Noah Renzelman, who posted 35 points and 13 rebounds. Brayden Barnea also contributed with 13 points to go along with four steals in the victory against Upper Columbia.
“It was a special night for Noah,” Asotin coach Seth Paine said. “We made an adjustment at half after being down 34-31, and just kept trying to isolate him if possible.”
ASOTIN (3-2, 1-0)
Mason Nicholas 5 2-6 13, Preston Overberg 1 4-6 7, Brayden Barnea 6 1-4 13, Tanner Nicholas 1 0-0 3, Jace Overberg 0 0-0 0, Noah Renzelman 14 5-8 35, Kaden Aldus 0 0-0 0, Nick Heier 0 0-0 0, Aaron Boyea 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 2 2-2 4. Totals 28 14-26 75.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE
Ayden Lee 6 0-0 14, Evan Pierce 11 7-9 27, Will Evans 0 0-0 0, Peter Battaglia 2 0-0 4, Alden Wilfley 1 0-0 2, Zane Madden 2 0-2 6, Kirk Everett 3 3-5 9 Totals 25 10-16 62
Asotin 13 18 26 18—75
Upper Columbia 20 14 15 13—62
3-point goals — Nicholas 1, Overburg 1, T. Nicholas 1, Renzelman 2, Lee 2, Pierce 2, Madden 2
JV — Asotin 32, UCS 26.
DeSales 68, Pomeroy 41
POMEROY — An offensive barrage from visiting DeSales overwhelmed Pomeroy in a nonleague game.
“We hung with them until about halfway through the third quarter, when they got hot from the 3-point line,” said Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf, whose Pirates fell to 1-4 on the season. “They hit 14 for the game, and we couldn’t stay with them offensively.”
Andrew Lyford of DeSales had six 3s on the day en route to totaling a game-high 20 points. Byron Stallcop (13 points) and Danner Maves (11) led Pomeroy.
DESALES-WALLA WALLA (1-2)
Jack Lesko 3 0-0 8, Bailey Lesko 0 0-1 0, Joe Baffney 0 0-0 0, Andrew Lyford 7 0-0 20, Koy Fruci 3 0-0 8, Bobby Holtzinger 5 2-2 15, Frankie Warden 1 0-0 3, Ryan Chase 0 0-0 0, Drake Scott 1 0-0 2, Matt Miedenna 3 0-2 6, Timmy Warden 2 1-4 5, Totals 25 4-10 68
POMEROY (1-4)
Braedon Fruh 2 0-0 4, Trent Gwinn 4 0-0 9, Evan Bartels 0 0-0 0, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 0 4-4 4, Trevin Walton 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcop 5 3-4 13, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Danner Maves 4 2-5 11. Totals 15 9-13 41.
DeSales 20 10 21 17—68
Pomeroy 10 14 12 5—41
3-point goals — Lyford 6, Holtzinger 3, Lesko 2, Fruci 2, Warden, Grinn, Maves.
GIRLSPotlatch 44, Deary 40
DEARY — Kennedy Thompson scored 12 of her 14 points in the final quarter to secure the win for Potlatch. Kyndal Cessnun also came up big, grabbing six rebounds with seven points.
“We just found a way to win,” said Loggers coach Brandon McIntosh, “During the transition period we are going through as a program, we have been focusing on ways to battle through adversity and our girls did exactly that tonight.”
POTLATCH
Danaira Carpenter 4 1-2 12, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 2 1-2 7, Emma Chambers 0 2-4 2, Alyssa Hamburg 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Thompson 5 4-8 14, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-1 9, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-17 44 .
DEARY
Graci Heath 6 2-2 15, Makala Beyer 0 0-1 0, Tona Anderson 2 0-0 4, Taylor Gregg 2 0-0 4, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 4, Emiley Proctor 4 1-2 1, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-5 40.
Potlatch 18 8 2 16—44
Deary 11 2 17 10—40
3-point goals — D. Carpentter 3, Cessnun 2, Reynolds 1, Heath 1, E. Proctor 2
JV — Potlatch def. Deary
Colfax 56, Tekoa-Rosalia 13
COLFAX — Kierstyn York led Colfax with 15 points and nine rebounds and Asher Cai and Sydney Berquist added 10 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who rolled past Tekoa-Rosalia in a Northeast 2B League game.
Cai tacked on seven rebounds and two steals and Colfax held Tekoa-Rosalia to single-digits in every quarter in improving to 5-1 overall.
“It was a good team effort,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “Everybody contributed.”
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Hannah Theis 0 1-4 1, Paige Brown 0 1-4 1, Delani Lehn 1 0-1 2, Emily Kramer 1 0-0 2, Mehgan Billings 1 1-4 3, Trista Bogenreif 0 0-0 0, Tori McLain 1 1-2 3, Riley Terrell 0 0-0 0, Camryn Hendrickx 0 1-4 1. Totals 4 5-19 13.
COLFAX (5-1, 1-0)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 1-3 3, Shyah Antoine 0 1-2 1, Asher Cai 4 0-0 10, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 6 3-3 15, Sydney Berquist 4 1-2 10, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 2 0-0 5, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Harper Booth 2 0-0 5, McKenna Lomax 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 7-12 56.
Tekoa-Rosalia 7 3 2 1—13
Colfax 21 11 12 12—56
3-point goals — Cai 2, Brown, Booth, Berquist.
JV — Colfax def. Garfield-Palouse
Asotin 46, UCA 41
SPANGLE, Wash. — Kayla Paine’s 13 points rounded out a comeback victory for Asotin, which notched its first win of the season against Upper Columbia Academy.
The Panthers trailed 25-18 at the half, but a defensive change in the third quarter helped spark a run.
“Our girls showed a lot of fight tonight,” coach Kristi Pratt said. “We started applying full-court pressure in the second half and just kept cutting that lead down, and did not give up.”
Makenzie Stein also contributed eight points and nine rebounds, while Karlie Koch posted six points to go along with five steals for the Panthers.
ASOTIN
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Emily Wilks 0 0-0 0, Eliza Bailey 1 2-7 4, Makenzie Stein 3 2-3 8, Kayla Paine 4 5-7 13, Taylor Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Karlie Koch 3 0-0 6, Megan Ball 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 4 0-0 10, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-0 0, Shelby Forgey 1 0-2 2, Emily Elskamp 0 3-4 3
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE
L. Han 0 0-1 0, D. Harloar 2 0-0 5, Ye. Lahau 1 0-0 2, M. Pierce 3 5-6 12, K. Eunn 0 1-4 1, K. Tucker 0 0-0 0, J. Clark 1 2-8 4, G. Johnson 0 0-0 0, A. Geschke 6 4-6 16, A. Cox 0 0-0 0
Asotin 9 9 10 18—46
Upper Columbia 5 20 6 10—41
3-point goals — Denham 2, Harloar 1, Pierce 2
JV — Asotin 48, UCA 21
Pomeroy 58, DeSales 21
POMEROY — Pomeroy’s Maddy Dixon had 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Pirates sailed past DeSales. Dixon hit four 3s and the Pirates cruised to a 20-point lead by halftime.
“We had a bit of a slow start,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said, “but eventually we worked through DeSales’ zone and got some good shots out of it.”
DESALES-WALLA WALLA
Lesley Arceo 0 0-0 0, Kenna Buratto 3 1-2 8, Emmalynne Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Lian Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Lin Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Katie Hermann 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wahl 2 0-0 0, Lucia Skaarup 2 0-0 5, Kelly Michelson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Thomas 1 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-2 21.
POMEROY
Maddy Dixon 10 1-1 25, Sydney Watko 2 0-2 4, Alyssa Wolf 1 0-0 3, Heidi Heytvelt 2 0-0 5, Keely Maves 1 0-0 2, Jillian Herres 2 0-0 5, McKenzie Watko 0 0-0 0, Jaden Steele 1 0-0 2, Chase Caruso 3 0-0 08, Maya Kowatsch 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 1-3 58.
DeSales 6 5 5 5—21
Pomeroy 21 10 18 9—58
3-point goals — Buratto, Wahl 2, Lu. Skarrup, Heytvelt, Dixon 4, Wolf, Herres, Caruso 2.
Pendleton 58, Lewiston 44
PENDLETON, Ore. — Lewiston’s Caitlin Richardson scored 20 points and “banged around inside,” in her coach’s words, but that wasn’t enough for the Bengals in their nonleague contest against Pendleton. Lewiston fell to 1-6.
“(Richardson) was the player of the night for us,” Lewiston coach Steve Lear said.
LEWISTON (1-6)
Emily Collins 1 0-0 3, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Tai Bausch 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 2 0-0 5, Anika Grogan 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 1 0-0 3, Gabby Johnson 3 5-9 11, Caitlin Richardson 8 3-3 20. Totals 15 8-12 44.
PENDLETON (2-6)
Neveau 2 1-1 5, Wilson 2 2-2 8, Spriet 4 0-0 9, Cooley 1 2-2 4, Wouncs 0 1-2 1, Taper 4 0-0 12, Jenness 3 1-1 7, Hoisington 3 5-5 12. Totals 18 12-13 58.
Lewiston 15 19 6 4—44
Pendleton 22 16 15 6—58
3-point goals — Wilson 2, Spriet, Taper 4, Hoisington, Collins, Grant, Ortiz, Richardson.
JV — Lewiston 54, Pendleton 22
Nezperce 43, Highland 14
CRAIGMONT — Nezperce’s Caitlyn Cronce and Kayden Horton both had 14 points and 11 rebounds to power the Indians past Whitepine League Division II opponent Highland. The win improved Nezperce to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in league.
The Indians held the Huskies to single digits in every quarter.
NEZPERCE (7-2, 5-1)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Jillian Lux 1 0-0 2, Hannah Duuck 0 1-2 1, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 6 2-2 14, KC Wahl 0 2-2 2, Kayden Horton 6 2-4 14, Katharine Duuck 2 0-0 4, Ava Webster 1 0-0 2, Bree Branson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-10 43.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 1 0-0 2, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Acacia Randall 2 0-0 4, Payton Crow 1 0-2 2, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 6, Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-2 14.
Nezperce 16 10 12 5—43
Highland 2 7 3 2—14
3-point goals — Goeckner 2.
WRESTLINGLewiston 59, Moscow 21
Lewiston pounded Moscow at Booth Hall in a nonleague match, getting a pin at 106 pounds by Tristan Bremer and a narrow decision at 113 from Kolton Langager. Langager, a freshman, beat the Bears’ Zach Domras 13-11.
“He’s a young wrestler, and it was just a heck of a battle,” Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson said. “At Districts, we’ll probably wrestle him at 106. So he’s a light 113 and has a lot of heart.
“I’m looking forward to seeing his growth this year.”
98 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Zander Johnson, 1:23. 106 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, p. Kai Reynolds, 2:49. 113 — Kolton Langager, Lew, dec. Zach Domras 13-11. 120 — Owen Hemphill, Lew, by forfeit. 126 — Gage Fiamengo, Lew, by forfeit. 132 — Landon Bennett, Lew, by forfeit. 138 — Noah Jones, Lew, maj. dec. Matthew Ayala 12-2. 145 — Diego Deaton, Mos, dec. Austin Nine 7-2. 152 — Rockwell Jones, Lew, maj. dec. Cameron Vetter 18-7. 160 — Logan Hunt, Lew, by forfeit. 170 — Damon Shaw, Lew, by forfeit. 182 — Reuben Thill, Lew, by forfeit. 195 — Jacob Woody, Lew, by forfeit. 220 — Kyran Mutart, Mos, by forfeit. 285 — Bennett Marsh, Mos, by forfeit.
BOYS’ SWIMMINGHounds take the win
CHENEY — Pullman’s Noah Hopkins achieved a state-qualifying time in the 100 butterfly and his team topped Great Northern League rival Cheney 110-70 in a dual meet at Eastern Washington University.
Event winners for the Hounds are listed below:
100 butterfly — Noah Hopkins, 56.36
200 medley relay — Pullman (Armstrong; Zhang, Alex; Hopkins, Hillard), 1:52.24
200 freestyle — Noah Hopkins, 2:00.96
100 free — Spencer Armstrong, 54.43
500 free — Adam Carter, 5:50.71
200 free relay — Pullman (Hopkins; Campbell, M.; Hillard; Deeds), 1:39.72
100 backstroke — Ryan Clark, 1:10.64, 1st
100 breastroke — Alex Zhang, 1:10.33