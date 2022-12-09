Lustig leads 5 LCSC men in double figures in rout of NIC

Lewis-Clark State freshman guard John Lustig shoots as Northwest Indian's Alec Mora defends during Thursday's exhibition game at the P1FCU Activity Center. Lustig finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the Warriors' win.

The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team needed a game like this, even if it was just an exhibition, to gain more confidence and swagger heading into the rest of the season.

Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists Thursday as the Warriors dismantled Northwest Indian College 113-40.

