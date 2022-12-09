Lustig leads 5 LCSC men in double figures in rout of NIC

Lewis-Clark State freshman guard John Lustig shoots as Northwest Indian's Alec Mora defends during Thursday's exhibition game at the P1FCU Activity Center. Lustig finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the Warriors' win.
The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team needed a game like this, even if it was just an exhibition, to gain more confidence and swagger heading into the rest of the season.
Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists Thursday as the Warriors dismantled Northwest Indian College 113-40.
Five players scored in double figures for the Warriors (5-4), who shot a season-best 46-of-74 (62.2 percent) from the field. Freshman forward Anthony Peoples Jr. contributed 15 points. Sophomore center Will Abram tallied 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman forward Grayson Hunt, a former Pullman standout, chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Sam Stockton filled the stat sheet again with 11 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. All 10 players who saw action for LCSC scored.
Trazil Lane paced the Eagles with 17 points and six rebounds.
It was a game in the first five minutes, as Northwest Indian held a 5-3 lead early and trailed just 11-8 at the 15:20 mark of the first half. A 9-0 LCSC run made it 20-8 just two minutes later, and the Warriors were on their way after that. It was 52-26 at halftime.
That enabled LCSC to work on some possible flaws in their game. Defensively, the Warriors were stout, particularly in the final 20 minutes. LCSC held the Eagles to just 4-for-36 (11.1 percent) shooting in the second half and 14-for-66 (21.2 percent) overall.
Conversely, the Warriors were 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) from the field, including 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) from distance, in the second half.
LCSC held major advantages in rebounds (57-29), assists (24-6), steals (12-5), points off turnovers (31-13), points in the paint (42-10), fast-break points (12-2) and bench points (75-11).
The Warriors hope to continue to ride the momentum as they next play at Corban at 6 p.m. Dec. 17.
NORTHWEST INDIAN
Lane 5-23 6-8 17, Mora 2-11 2-2 6, Rodriguez 2-8 0-1 4, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Rogers 3-11 0-0 8, Yallup 1-3 0-0 3, Carlos 0-2 0-0 0, Bobb 0-4 0-0 0, Rockwell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-66 8-11 40.