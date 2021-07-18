Kyle Bridge’s athletic catch in deep left field and ensuing throw to second base marked the third double play of Saturday’s contest for the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen.
The catch came just a few yards from the fence and ended the game as the Lums beat the Lewis-Clark Twins 4-3 to win the Idaho American Legion Class AA best-of-5 district championship series at Harris Field.
Coeur d’Alene beat L-C 10-9 and 6-4 in a doubleheader Thursday at Thorco Field in Coeur d’Alene, following those up with another tightly contested tilt.
The Lumbermen (27-8) stopped a handful of late mini rallies from the Twins (5-26), ending the fifth, sixth and seventh innings on double plays with multiple runners on base as L-C left nine runners on overall.
“One thing we talked about from the get-go is we always want to be able to compete,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said. “Wins and losses are gonna come and go, but how you handle yourself in every game … you can figure out a lot about yourself and your team by the tough situations the guys were thrown in over the course of the year.
“I was really proud of their play in the district tournament. All three games there was an opportunity to win. We just couldn’t finish.”
The Twins scattered nine hits in the ball game, with Jack Johnson providing a consistent punch, going 4-for-4 with all singles.
Carson Kolb drew the start on the mound for L-C, collecting five strikeouts in 99 pitches. He lasted five full innings, walked three and surrendered five hits.
Kolb kept the Twins in striking distance with his performance, particularly in the top of the fifth when L-C faced pressure.
Kolb fanned Cooper Larson and Liam Paddack back-to-back after relinquishing one run on a double from Ryan Schneider.
“Carson is just a freshman,” Maurer said. “What he developed into on the mound for us this year is pretty special. Composure, pace and conviction in your pitches are some real important things, especially when their dugout tried to get into his head in some tough situations. In every situation he came right after guys. I’m beyond proud of how he handled himself and how far he took us.”
L-C claimed its first run in the fourth inning, when Cole McKenzie drew a bases-loaded, no-out walk, scoring Johnson.
The Twins couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, as Lums starting pitcher Troy Shepard struck out Cruz Hepburn and Elliott Taylor, then Thomas Reynolds flew out to center field.
Shepard caused the Twins problems. The left-hander went five innings, striking out five with two runs allowed on 110 pitches. He walked five.
Reynolds was able to give L-C a lift in the sixth with an RBI double to score Jake Feger. Kolb then followed up with a line-drive single to right field, scoring Reynolds to make it 4-3.
However, after containing the Coeur d’Alene batters in the top of the seventh, Bridge’s double play was the clincher.
“Early on in the year, we wouldn’t be a team that fights back in that situation. The guys would have thought the game was over,” Maurer said. “The team we have today and now … they go and put up two runs in the sixth, with a potential tying run in the seventh. Who knows if that ball gets over (Bridge’s) head. It would have shifted a lot of things.”
Coeur d’Alene 001 012 0—4 7 1
L-C Twins 000 102 0—3 9 1
Troy Shepard, Zach Garza (6) And James Guyer. Carson Kolb, Thomas Reynolds (6) and Wyett Lopez.
Couer d’Alene hits — Austin Taylor (2B), Ryan Schneider (2B), Spencer Zeller (2B), Marcus Manzardo, Cooper Larson, Garza, Cooper Erickson.
L-C Twins hits — Jack Johnson 4, Jake Feger 2, Thomas Reynolds (2B), Jose Barajas, Kolb.
