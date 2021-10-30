Lumberjacks make long awaited return to Dome

MOSCOW — The last time Northern Arizona played a football game in the Kibbie Dome, the Vandals were ranked No. 4 in the Football Championship Subdivision (then known as Division I-AA) and in the midst of a six-game winning streak to start the 1994 season.
The game saw 14,252 fans pack the stadium — the most that year — in a 41-14 Vandal victory.
Times have changed. The Lumberjacks are 2-0 against the Vandals since they returned to the Big Sky Conference in 2018, including a 19-9 win in Flagstaff, Ariz., to conclude the spring season.
The two recent showdowns were vastly different — the spring game being a defensive struggle that came down to a blocked punt and the 2019 contest being a 60-53 overtime shootout.
NAU (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky) and Idaho (2-5, 1-3) battle again at 1 p.m. today (ESPN+/SWX) at the Dome.
“They play hard, they play physical and we’ve had two good games the last two times we’ve played them,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “I think it’ll be a super close game. I think both teams will battle and fight.
“We just gotta do a good job of finding a way to win it in the fourth quarter.”
The Lumberjacks pose one of the more puzzling resumes in the Big Sky this season. They have a win against a Pac-12 team, albeit winless Arizona, as well as a couple blowout victories versus Idaho State and Southern Utah.
But on Oct. 23, they were shut out by No. 15 Sacramento State, 44-0, and also dropped a game to mediocre Northern Colorado.
“It’s just about how you handle it,” NAU coach Chris Ball said. “We can feel sorry for ourselves, or we can move forward and put it to bed. There’s nothing you can do about it now.”
Idaho, too, is coming off of tough losses to rivals Montana and Eastern Washington. Today’s showdown would be a much-needed bounce back win for either program.
The Lumberjacks are paced by rising freshman quarterback RJ Martinez, who powers the offense with 280.4 yards of total offense per game. He’s thrown nine touchdowns to two interceptions.
Martinez isn’t afraid to go with a deep ball, so limiting big plays will be a key for a Vandal defense that allows a Big Sky-worst 283 passing yards per game.
“They like to throw it deep to attack you down the field,” Petrino said. “We just gotta do a great job of getting pressure on the quarterback and not giving up big plays.”
Idaho’s secondary should benefit from having cornerbacks Jalen Hoover and Jeremiah Salaam back for the second straight week after each missed time with injuries.
On offense, the Lumberjacks also boast burly Kevin Daniels at running back. The 6-foot-2, 225 pound freshman averages 6.2 yards per carry for a team-high 586 yards.
On defense, NAU is led by veteran safety Morgan Vest (61 tackles, 2 interceptions) and linebacker Tristen Vance (46 tackles, 3 TFL).
The biggest question for Idaho continues to be its “guess who?” at quarterback. The Vandals have played four quarterbacks this season, partly by design and partly because of injuries.
Senior Mike Beaudry, UI’s best quarterback so far this season, returned to practice this week after missing two games with a shoulder injury.
Sophomore running quarterback Zach Borisch rested early in the week, but is expected to play. But if either can’t go, and maybe even if they do, true freshman Gevani McCoy spent his third week practicing with the first-team offense and would be ready to go.
Idaho also has played musical chairs at running back, thanks to a deep backfield. Freshman Elisha Cummings owns the most yards (244) of the group, while sophomore Aundre Carter owns the most touchdowns (7).
One stat to keep an eye on is Idaho’s third-down efficiency. Idaho ranks 11th in the conference at converting third downs at 34.1 percent.
“You gotta do a good job on third downs,” Petrino said. “They’re a good third-down defense. They like to blitz you a lot.”
As the season winds down, this game is one of two left at home for the Vandals. Petrino pointed out they’re the final two for an Idaho senior class that has seen its fair share of games. Football players got an extra year of NCAA eligibility this fall because they played a shortened spring season.
“Our seniors — those guys who have played a lot of football here, done a lot for this program — have two more home games,” Petrino said. “So it’d be great to win them both, but you can’t win them both unless you win the first one.”
Around the Big Sky
The conference has upgraded to having six teams ranked in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches’ top 25 poll for the first time this season as Weber State returns at No. 23 after a one-week absence. The Big Sky’s top two teams, No. 6 Montana State and No. 7 Eastern Washington, get a break this week.
Southern Utah at No. 11 Montana
The Grizzlies and their 10th-ranked scoring defense (second in the Big Sky) face a Thunderbirds team that scored just nine points against Northern Colorado last week and sits in last place in the conference.
No. 15 Sacramento State at Northern Colorado
The Hornets might be the hottest team around. After pulling an upset of Montana, they blanked Northern Arizona 44-0 last week. Two weeks ago, they weren’t ranked.
No. 23 Weber State at Idaho State
The Wildcats probably have had the toughest schedule in the FCS. Their brutal slate finally paid off last week with an upset of then-No. 2 Eastern Washington. Ironically, it also the first WSU was not ranked this season.
The Lumberjacks haven’t visited the Dome since 1994 — a game the No. 4 Vandals won 41–14.
Cal Poly at Portland State
For the first time in five weeks, the Mustangs don’t play a ranked opponent.
— Stephan Wiebe