Seattle Mariners' Luis Torrens reacts after he hit a walk-off RBI single to give the Mariners a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees in a 13-inning baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge tosses his bat after drawing a walk during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge returns the ball after making a diving catch of a line drive hit by Seattle Mariners' Ty France during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo begins his windup in a patch of evening light during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier, center, tosses the ball to shortstop J.P. Crawford, right, who caught New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, front left, in a rundown as Benintendi attempted to steal third base during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo pumps his fist after the top of the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners' Luis Torrens, center, is greeted by teammates Sam Haggerty, left, Mitch Haniger, second from left, Adam Frazier (26) and J.P. Crawford, second from right, after Torrens hit a walk-off RBI single to give the Mariners a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees in a 13-inning baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners' Luis Torrens, center, is greeted by teammates Mitch Haniger, left, and J.P. Crawford, right, after Torrens hit a walk-off RBI single to give the Mariners a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees in a 13-inning baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle’s Luis Torrens reacts after he hit a walk-off RBI single to give the Mariners a 1-0 win in 13 innings Tuesday against the New York Yankees.
Associated Press
Seattle second baseman Adam Frazier, center, tosses the ball to shortstop J.P. Crawford, right, who caught New York’s Andrew Benintendi in a rundown during the 10th inning of Tuesday’s game.
Associated Press
SEATTLE — Pinch-hitter Luis Torrens singled with one out in the 13th inning to score Eugenio Suárez, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 1-0 on Tuesday night in a game dominated by the starting pitching of Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo.
The two aces were overpowering into the late innings before turning it over to bullpens that managed to keep the game scoreless deep into the night.
Some bad baserunning by the Yankees helped, as did a lack of execution by the Mariners as the two teams had chances early in the extra innings to finally score a run.
It was the first major league game to reach the 13th inning scoreless since Tampa Bay against Detroit on Aug. 17, 2019 — before new rules were implemented in 2020 putting an automatic runner at second base to start each extra inning.
Eventually, the Mariners came through in the 13th. Cal Raleigh singled off Jonathan Loáisiga (1-3) and advanced Suárez from second to third. One out later, Sam Haggerty was intentionally walked to load the bases and Torrens lined an 0-2 pitch into right field to set off a wild, exhausted celebration.
The lack of runs left Castillo and Cole out of the decision on a night when they each deserved a victory.
Cole scattered four hits and struck out eight in seven innings — a drastic turnaround after he was rocked for six runs in the first inning less than a week ago when he last faced the Mariners.
Castillo allowed three hits and struck out seven in eight innings.
Matt Brash (3-3) threw two innings of relief to get the win. Seattle’s bullpen combined for five hitless innings with seven strikeouts.
Bad baserunning cost the Yankees multiple chances in extra innings. Andrew Benintendi was picked off trying to advance to third with no outs in the 10th. Aaron Hicks lined into a double play leading off the 11th as Miguel Andújar drifted too far from second.
In the 12th, Brash made a spectacular, blind, backhand grab of Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s grounder and caught Jose Trevino in a rundown between second and third. Kiner-Falefa was thrown out trying to advance to second on the play.
Seattle missed chances to end it in the 11th and 12th before finally converting thanks to Torrens.
Castillo bested Cole by finishing off the eighth and pitching out of trouble in the process. Castillo got a groundout from Kiner-Falefa with a runner at third to end the inning.
Castillo was the first Seattle pitcher to throw eight innings this season. It was his third start against the Yankees in the past month. In the three outings combined, Castillo has thrown 21ž innings, allowed four earned runs and struck out 23.
ROSTER MOVES — Seattle recalled left-hander Brendan Bernardino and placed left-hander Ryan Borucki on the 15-day injured list. Borucki left in the ninth inning Monday with a strained left forearm. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez won’t be activated from the injured list for today’s series finale. Manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez still was feeling discomfort in his wrist after hitting on Monday. Servais said the goal is for Rodríguez to be ready for Friday’s series opener in Texas. ... Utility player Dylan Moore (back) and right-hander Diego Castillo (shoulder) are each expected to be activated from the IL today.
UP NEXT — Yankees left-hander Nester Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA) allowed two runs but just one hit in his previous start against St. Louis. Cortes has three starts this season with at least five innings pitched and only one hit allowed. ... Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96) faces the Yankees for the first time since leaving the American League East. Ray is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in five previous starts against New York. He allowed one run in seven innings in his last outing.
New York Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMahiu 1b 5 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 France 1b 5 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 5 0 1 0 Haniger dh-rf 4 0 1 0
Donaldsn 3b 3 0 0 0 Lamb lf 4 0 0 0
Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 5 1 0 0
Gonzalez 3b 0 0 0 0 Raleigh c 5 0 2 0
Torres 2b 5 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Andujar dh 5 0 1 0 Haggerty rf 3 0 2 0
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Santana ph 1 0 0 0
Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 0 0 Brash p 0 0 0 0
Torrens ph 1 0 1 1
Totals 37 0 3 0 Totals 39 1 7 1
New York 000 000 000 000 0 — 0
Seattle 000 000 000 000 1 — 1
DP—New York 2, Seattle 3. LOB—New York 7, Seattle 11. 2B—Raleigh (13). SB—Benintendi (7). S—Crawford (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole 7 4 0 0 0 8
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 0
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Effross 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 11/3 0 0 0 1 0
Trivino 2/3 0 0 0 2 1
Loaisiga L,1-3 1/3 2 1 0 1 0
Seattle
Castillo 8 3 0 0 2 7
Munoz 1 0 0 0 0 3
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brash W,3-3 2 0 0 0 2 3
HBP—Holmes (Frazier), Sewald (Donaldson).
Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Alfonso Marquez.