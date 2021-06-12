AREA ROUNDUP
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Stunned by their opponents’ 5-for-5 blitz from the 3-point arc to take a 15-0 lead — on their first five attempts of the game — the Asotin Panthers dropped a 70-40 Northeast 2B League verdict to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague on Friday in boys’ basketball action.
“To use a boxing analogy, it was a flash knockout,” Asotin coach Seth Paine said. “We never recovered.”
Chase Galbreath scored 19 points for the Broncos, who led 29-8 after a quarter.
Nicholas Heier netted 15 points for the fatigued Panthers, who have made road trips to Washington towns Colbert, Chewelah and now Ritzville this week.
ASOTIN
Epling 2 0-2 4, Overberg 0 6-6 6, Barnea 1 2-2 4, Nicholas 2 0-0 4, Tanguay 0 0-0 0, Ells 0 0-0 0, Kauhi 0 0-0 0, Heier 7 1-3 15, Aldous 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 0-0 3, Likkel 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-13 40.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE
McClure 4 0-0 8, Melcher 1 0-2 3, Ayers 3 0-0 8, Dinkins 3 2-2 8, Labes 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 4, Galbreath 7 3-6 19, Kelly 6 2-5 16, Lane 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-14 70.
Asotin 8 8 10 14—40
LRS 29 6 14 21—70
3-point goals — Moore, Melcher, Ayers 2, Galbreath 2, Kelly 2.
JV — Asotin def. LRS.
LEGION BASEBALLMissoula 10, L-C Twins 4
The Lewis-Clark Twins were held to three hits in a game at Harris Field.
The Mavericks broke open a close game with four runs in the top of the seventh inning, highlighted by Charlie Kirgan’s three-run homer.
The Twins (0-5) had scored four in the fifth, capitalizing on four consecutive walks and a two-run single by Carson Kolb.
“We’re a real young squad,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said. “We just need to continue to stay focused and put in the work, and understand what it takes to win.”
Missoula 023 001 4—10 10 2
L-C Twins 000 040 0—4 3 4
Zach Hangas, Payton Stevens (4), Alex Cafel (5) and Andrew Claussen. Thomas Reynolds, Kaden Daniel (5), Jake Feger (7) and Quinton Edmison.
Missoula hits — Bridger Johnson 3 (2B), Charlie Kirgan 2 (HR), Henry Gibbs 2, Claussen, Dayton Bay.
L-C Twins hits — Reynolds (3B), Carson Kolb, Jose Barajas.
SOFTBALLArea players make first-team All-GSL
Four area players earned first-team honors recently as the Greater Spokane League released its all-league softball teams.
Pullman seniors Hailey Talbot (pitcher) and Meghan McSweeney (infield) were selected to the top team in voting conducted by coaches. Also named to the first team were Clarkston senior Hannah Murphy (catcher) and freshman Leah Copeland (infield).
The MVP was Shadle Park’s Chloe Ferchinger, the coach of the year was Shadle Park’s Scott Kine and the assistants of the year were Shadle Park’s Joe Cushner and Pullman’s April Mangiantini.
FIRST TEAM
P — Ori Vasquez, Othello; Hailey Talbot, Pullman; Crimson Rice, Shadle Park. C — Emily Garza, Othello; Ema Green, Shadle Park; Hannah Murphy, Clarkson. INF — Rilee Homer, West Valley; Emma Todhunter, East Valley; Leah Copeland, Clarkston; Trinity Richardson, Shadle Park; Camryn McDonald, Othello; Maya Valdez, Othello; Meghan McSweeney, Pullman. OF — Teagan Webster, Shadle Park; Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park; Ashley Garza, Othello; Hailee Guzman, Othello. DH — Nerissa Vazquez, Othello. UTIL — Isabella Bay, North Central.
MVP — Chloe Ferchinger, Shadle Park.
Coach of the year — Scott Kine, Shadle Park.
Co-assistant of the year — Joe Cushner, Shadle Park; April Mangiantini, Pullman.
SECOND TEAM
P — Emma Glore, East Valley; Jamie Olsen, Rogers. C — Keleigh Myers, Pullman; Riley Weger, East Valley; Jaelynn Proctor, Rogers. INF — Ivy Carter, West Valley; Amira Drake, East Valley; Bryanna Calkins, Clarkston; Rachel Jones, Shadle Park; Breanna Marquina, Othello; Amber McElroy, North Central; Chelsea Johnson, Pullman. OF — Janelly Verduzco, Othello; Elise McDougle, Pullman; Kylee Rogers, East Valley; Madison Wolfe, Pullman; Kelsi Benton, Pullman. UTIL — Kaitlyn Stevens, West Valley.