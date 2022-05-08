SEATTLE — Brandon Lowe hit two solo homers off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales for the seventh multi-homer game of his career and Manuel Margot hit his first grand slam as the Tampa Bay Rays won their sixth straight, beating the Mariners 8-2 on Saturday.
Lowe hit the second pitch of the fourth inning to deep right-center field for his fourth homer of the season. He came back up with one out in the sixth and jumped on the first pitch from Gonzales, hitting it out to right field.
Lowe’s last multi-homer game came Oct. 2, 2021, when he hit three long balls in a 12-2 win against the New York Yankees.
“That was really encouraging, good for Brandon,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “I know he likes hitting home runs. We like it when he hits home runs.”
Margot, who hit a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth inning Friday, capped an eighth-inning meltdown by Seattle reliever Diego Castillo. He hit the first pitch into the left-field bullpens. Castillo failed to record an out and allowed five earned runs.
“I’m just trying to have good at-bats, see the ball well and hopefully get good contact,” Margot said.
Seattle has lost six straight and 10 of 11.
“If we don’t control the strike zone, in this league, you’re going to have some tough nights. And that’s what we’re going through right now,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen stymied Seattle for five innings. The only run Rasmussen (3-1) allowed came after Julio Rodríguez tripled and scored on Adam Frazier’s two-out single in the fifth.
Rasmussen also pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the third, getting a short fly ball from Ty France and a ground out by J.P. Crawford to end the threat.
Rasmussen allowed five hits and struck out five. The native of Spokane had a few dozen friends and family in attendance for the start.
“One of the cool things about coming home is the people, but also that can be a little bit of a distraction,” Rasmussen said. “So I tried to do my best to kind of have tunnel vision and then go out there and do my job and try and help the team win. So to have success was great.”
Abraham Toro hit a solo homer in the ninth for Seattle.
Gonzales (1-4) struggled with control, walking four and going deep into counts to several batters. Gonzales lasted 5 innings and threw 98 pitches. It was the sixth time in his his career that Gonzales walked four or more batters in a start.
“I fell behind in the count a couple times and just unfortunately couldn’t get myself back in at the right moment and from there it turned into a battle,” Gonzales said.
Tampa Bay Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Diaz 1b 4 1 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 2 1
Phillips rf 1 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 1 0
Franco ss 5 1 3 0 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0
Ramirez dh 4 1 1 0 Moore ss 2 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 5 1 1 1 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 3 3 2 2 Winker lf 3 0 0 0
Margot rf 3 1 1 4 Fairchild lf 1 0 0 0
Mejia 1b 0 0 0 0 Toro dh 4 1 1 1
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 Rodriguez cf 4 1 1 0
Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0 Kelenic rf 3 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 2 0 Raleigh c 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 8 10 7 Totals 32 2 6 2
Tampa Bay 001 101 050 — 8
Seattle 000 010 001 — 2
E—Frazier (3). DP—Tampa Bay 0, Seattle 3. LOB—Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 5. 2B—Kiermaier (4). 3B—Rodriguez (1). HR—Lowe 2 (5), Margot (2), Toro (3). SB—Kelenic (4), Kiermaier (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,3-1 5 5 1 1 2 5
Poche H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Raley H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garza Jr. 2 1 1 1 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales L,1-4 5 6 3 2 4 1
Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo 0 3 5 5 1 0
Mills 1 0 0 0 0 1
O’Brien 1 1 0 0 1 1
Castillo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
WP—Castillo.
Umpires—Home, Dan Merzel; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T—3:01. A—31,589 (47,929).