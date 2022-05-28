The Avista NAIA World Series clash Friday between LSU Shreveport and Bellevue (Neb.) was sliced into two parts by a long weather delay. Those two parts had distinctly different complexion.
The first was a pitching duel between the Pilots’ Bobby Vath and the Bruins’ Elijah Johnson. But once play resumed and those ace hurlers were long gone, this one turned into the Allbry Major show.
Major, a 6-foot-6 senior slugger who made stops at Xavier and Arizona State before joining LSU Shreveport this season, blasted two towering home runs to power the fourth-seeded Pilots to an 8-4 victory against the fifth-seeded Bruins at Harris Field.
The game started a bit after noon and ended just after 8 p.m. In the top of the fourth, a lightning strike in the area stopped play, and the storms that soon followed put the first day of the Series on hold for five hours.
When play resumed, the two teams decided not to bring back their starting pitchers because they sat idle for too long. Not coincidentally, the scoreless deadlock was quickly broken.
Bellevue catcher Brenton Davis bashed a two-run homer in the fourth to give the Bruins the initial lead, but then Major answered resoundingly in the fifth, walloping a sky-high shot well over the wall in right. Some on-field witnesses said the ball landed near the LCSC Tennis Center.
“That one was high,” Major said. “It felt good off the bat. I would like to know how far it went.”
The Pilots (52-6), who had been hitless entering the fifth, found their stroke after that. Austin McNicholas plated two with a clutch bases-loaded single in the sixth, then LSU Shreveport pushed across three more tallies in the eighth after Bellevue botched a double play that could have ended the inning.
“It took us awhile to get the swings going,” Pilots coach Brad Neffendorf said, “but we started to barrel some balls up and made some things happen, and we were able to continue to get some good pitching, and we just kind of pieced that thing together to the end.”
Major’s second homer was a two-run shot that came in the eighth. It wasn’t quite as majestic as his first drive, and this time he hustled around the bases rather than admire its flight for a moment, as he did on the first one.
“I did watch it for a second,” Major said. “The umpire wasn’t too happy — he told me to get going. He thanked me after the second one, because I got out of the box quickly.”
Major has been at his best in recent games, Neffendorf said.
“Obviously, he’s shown that he’s able to barrel some balls up in big moments in big games. That’s why he’s sitting in the three (hole) for us right now. He’s as good as it gets right now at this level, and we knew that when we got him. He’s putting it together at the right time.”
Bellevue’s starting pitcher, Johnson, came into the Series with a 2.05 ERA and 11-2 record, and he kept the Pilots bottled up during the first three innings, allowing no hits and no runs while walking three and striking out four.
Even more efficient was the Pilots’ Vath, who faced just one batter over the minimum before allowing the game’s first hit in the top of the fourth. That’s when the lightning struck and the tarp was brought out to cover the infield.
“Before the delay, you had a pretty awesome duel going on between Johnson and Vath,” Bellevue coach Duane Monlux said, “and when the weather hit, the big delay, neither guy can come back, and it changed both teams’ pitching.”
LSU Shreveport followed Vath with Kevin Miranda, Brad White and Chase Guitreau, who limited the Bruins (48-12) to four hits and three runs while striking out eight.
“Pretty frustrated with our bats,” Monlux said. “I thought we were very undisciplined at the plate. Their guys were making good pitches, and when they threw pitches out of the zone, we swung at a lot of them, and you just can’t do that. We have to have better discipline at the plate.”
The official attendance for the game was 1,290, which included grade schoolers who came to the ballpark during the early afternoon and rain-soaked diehards who hung tough during the evening.
During the delay, both teams returned to their hotels and “got off our feet,” Major said.
“We had already played three (innings),” he added, “so when we came back, we just locked in the best we could for six more.”
BELLEVUE LSU SHREVEPORT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kobayashi cf 3 0 0 0 R. Major lf 5 0 1 0
Barnett rf 4 1 1 0 McNicholas ss 4 2 3 3
Ackerman ss 4 0 0 0 A. Major cf 4 2 2 5
Davis c 4 1 1 2 Pineyro rf 4 0 1 0
Sirois lf 3 0 0 0 Wunnenberg c 2 0 0 0
Stufft 1b 4 0 1 0 Lewis pr 0 0 0 0
Vaughan 2b 3 1 0 0 Flores ss 3 0 0 0
Ishii dh 4 1 2 2 Avery 1b 2 1 0 0
Diehl 3b 3 0 0 0 Turner dh 2 0 0 0
Johnson cf 3 0 1 0 Beyer dh 2 1 1 0
Burkhart 2b 2 2 0 0
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 30 8 8 8
Bellevue 000 200 002—4 5 1
LSU Shreveport 000 032 03x—8 8 1
Bellevue ip h r er bb so
Johnson 3 0 0 0 3 4
Pledger (L, 10-4) 2.1 3 5 5 3 3
Link 2.2 5 3 0 1 1
LSU Shreveport ip h r er bb so
Vath 3 1 1 1 1 1
Miranda (W, 13-1) 4 3 1 1 1 6
White 0.2 0 0 0 1 2
Guitreau (S, 4) 1.1 1 2 2 1 0
Attendance — 1,290.
Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.