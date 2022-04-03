PULLMAN — The losing streak for the Washington State baseball team now has reached double digits.
The Cougars fell behind 10-0 after six innings Saturday and couldn’t catch up as they fell 10-3 to Utah in a Pac-12 Conference game at Bailey-Brayton Field, extending their skid reach 10 consecutive games.
Six players for the Utes (17-9-1, 4-4) had two or more hits as they outhit Washington State 16-9. Landon Frei went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Alex Baeza finished 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Matt Richardson doubled twice, scored two runs and had an RBI. Britt Graham went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Dakota Duffalo went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Jayden Kiernan finished 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored.
Senior infielder Jack Smith went 4-for-4 with a double to pace the offense for the Cougars (9-17, 1-10). Freshman infielder Elijah Hainline went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Junior catcher Jake Meyer hit a solo homer in the seventh, then sophomore Keith Jones II smacked a pinch-hit, two-run shot in the eighth to account for Washington State’s scoring.
Jaden Harris (1-0) picked up the win, allowing five hits, one walk and an earned run in six innings. He struck out four.
Sophomore right-hander Grant Taylor (2-3) took the loss. He allowed nine hits, three walks and six runs, five earned, in five innings.
Utah took a 2-0 lead in the second after Frei’s one-out single to center. The Utes increased it to 4-0 in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Frei and a two-out single to left by Baeza.
In the fifth, Chase Anderson led off with a homer to right-center for Utah. Two outs later, the Utes took advantage of a pair of walks, then Richardson doubled home a run.
Utah then scored four times in the sixth. TJ Clarkson doubled home two with the bases loaded. Carter Booth chased home another run on a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Graham singled home a run.
The Cougars got one back in the seventh as Meyer led off with his third homer of the season, this one to right-center. With one down in the eighth, Jones hit his second long ball of the season that scored Hainline.
The two teams conclude the three-game series at 1:05 p.m. today at the same site.
Utah 020 224 000—10 16 0
Washington St. 000 000 120—3 9 1
Harris, Schramm (7), Ashman (8) and Graham; Taylor, Brotherton (6), Farland (6), Barnum (8) and Meyer. W—Harris. L—Taylor.