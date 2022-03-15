Hasselstrom

Prairie football coach Ryan Hasselstrom, left, prepares get dumped with a Gatorade bath after the Pirates beat Lost Rivers 26-6 in the Nov. 22, 2019, Idaho Class 1A Division I football state championship game at the Kibbie Dome on the University of Idaho in Moscow. Hasselstrom resigned his position as Prairie’s coach Tuesday after a career that saw him win 89 games in 17 seasons, including three state titles. Overall, he was involved in the program for 24 seasons.

 Tribune file photo

Ryan Hasselstrom, who led Prairie High School to three state eight-man football championships and has been involved in the Pirates’ program for almost a quarter-century, has resigned to pursue other interests, he confirmed to the Lewiston Tribune on Tuesday.

He will continue to teach business and coach track and field at the Cottonwood school.

“It’s been a blast,” Hasselstrom said. “I’ve been blessed beyond belief with some of the talent we’ve had. I’ve just made up my mind that we’re going to step back and see what happens.”

Prairie athletic director Travis Mader said he plans to name a replacement before summer break.

