Ryan Hasselstrom, who led Prairie High School to three state eight-man football championships and has been involved in the Pirates’ program for almost a quarter-century, has resigned to pursue other interests, he confirmed to the Lewiston Tribune on Tuesday.
He will continue to teach business and coach track and field at the Cottonwood school.
“It’s been a blast,” Hasselstrom said. “I’ve been blessed beyond belief with some of the talent we’ve had. I’ve just made up my mind that we’re going to step back and see what happens.”
Prairie athletic director Travis Mader said he plans to name a replacement before summer break.
