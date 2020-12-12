Harley Williams, a successful, influential and multi-sport coach at the high school level in the Lewiston-Clarkston area for more than three decades, died Friday at age 93.
His death was reported by a Lewiston funeral home. No cause of death was given.
Williams coached at Lapwai, Pierce and his alma mater Clarkston during a 31-year career, posting an overall record of 490-210-4 in football, basketball, baseball, track and wrestling.
He once said his most memorable season came with a Lapwai High School boys’ basketball team that in 1956 won an Idaho state title, brandishing a fast-paced style that foreshadowed the school’s lavish success in that sport in later decades. The Wildcats went 28-1 that season and defeated Nezperce for the district and state championships.
Williams was known as a demanding coach who mellowed with age, especially when he began coaching girls’ basketball.
“I guess you could say I was a driver and a hard taskmaster,” he said when he retired in 1983. “When I first started you could drive kids much harder than you can these days. Today, kids are more knowledgeable and better physical specimens and some will drive themselves more to succeed.”
Williams spent seven years as a teacher and coach at Lapwai, leading the basketball team to a 196-39 record, and later played numerous roles during a 19-year stay at Clarkston. In between came six years as a superintendent and football coach at Pierce High School (now Timberline).
He experienced only two sub-.500 seasons as a coach. He went 178-79 in basketball, 93-52-4 in football, 165-57 in baseball and 54-22 in track. He also coached wrestling for two years.
During a decade as Clarkston football coach, he went 53-32-4 and won the Inland Empire League championship in 1972.
He also turned around the Bantam girls’ basketball program, going 8-13 in his first season but later leading the team to sixth place in the Washington state tournament.
“Girls are more dedicated and responsible and they seldom missed practices,” Williams said in 1983. “And girls are more concerned with each other and don’t fight among themselves.”
Williams graduated from Clarkston High School in 1945 and attended the University of Idaho before transferring to Lewiston State Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College), where he was a halfback for the football team and earned his teaching degree.
After hanging up his whistle, Williams served as principal at Holy Family School in Clarkston from 1983-87 and as an Asotin County Commissioner from 1986-94. In 2013, he self-published a novel based on his experiences, “The Fainting Goats: The High School Years.”