LA GRANDE, Ore. — Momentum is a big thing in all of sports. If you have it, you can ride the wave all the way to victory. If you don’t, things can spiral completely out of control.
Ninth-ranked Lewis-Clark State found that out the hard way Saturday.
The Warriors let a 15-point first-quarter lead completely evaporate as No. 16 Eastern Oregon built momentum from the second quarter on, forced overtime and dominated most of the five-minute extra session to put an end to LCSC’s 19-game winning streak with a 85-79 Cascade Conference victory at Quinn Coliseum.
With the win, the Mountaineers (19-2, 14-1) and the Warriors (19-2, 14-1) are deadlocked at the top of the standings in the conference with seven games remaining in the round-robin schedule. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head matchups, and the teams are tied thanks to LCSC’s 71-69 win Dec. 30 at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The Warriors’ winning streak was the fourth-longest in program history and the longest in conference history.
Hailey Wright and Beverly Slater each had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead Eastern Oregon. Slater had all of her points in the second half and overtime, and Wright tallied 15 of her points in the final 25 minutes.
Summer Liefke added 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Bayley Brennan finished with 15 points and five assists as the Mountaineers held a 55-36 advantage in rebounding, including 24-10 on the offensive glass. That led to a huge 29-14 edge in second-chance points.
Senior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout, had 24 points to lead the Warriors. Junior guard Callie Stevens finished with 14 points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Ellie Sander had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Coming off a slim three-point win the night before at College of Idaho, LCSC came out on fire, making 11 of 21 shots in the first quarter to take a 27-12 advantage.
But Eastern Oregon slowly started to cut into the lead. It was 40-31 Warriors at halftime and 55-48 at the end of the third, but the Mountaineers started to surge in the fourth quarter.
Within the first three minutes, Eastern Oregon pulled within a point, but Broyles hit a 3 to make it 64-60 with 6:38 remaining. The LCSC lead hovered between two to four for the next four minutes, but Slater hit a layup at the 2:21 mark to make it 70-68 Warriors.
Wright’s jumper with 1:10 to go tied the game and after a turnover, the Moutaineers had three shots to win it in regulation. Liefke missed a 3 but Wright got the offensive rebound. Her shot was off the mark and she got her own miss. Slater then missed a layup that rolled off the rim as time expired to force the extra session.
Eastern Oregon scored the first seven points of the overtime, as Slater hit a pair of free throws, Liefke made a 3 and Slater converted a layup in a span of 1:42 to give the hosts a seven-point edge. LCSC never got closer than four the rest of the way.
The Mountaineers went 24-of-29 (82.8%) at the free-throw line, making their final 13 in the fourth quarter and the overtime. They also held edges in points in the paint (28-20), bench points (25-13) and assists (20-11).
The Warriors next play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walla Walla.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (19-2, 14-1)
Broyles 8-17 5-5 24, Stevens 4-15 3-4 14, Sander 3-8 4 4 12, Muehlhausen 4-10 1-2 9, Holm 3-8 1-1 7, Hymas 3-5 0-0 7, Byrd 3-4 0-0 6. Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 14-16 79.
EASTERN OREGON (19-2, 14-1)
Slater 5-9 9-9 19, Liefke 6-15 0-0 16, Brennan 5-16 0-0 15, Holecek 3-12 2-4 8, Burgess 0-3 2-2 2, Wright 5-15 9-12 19, Robinett 2-2 0-0 4, Waiwaiole 0-0 2-2 2, Harris Shaw 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-74 24-29 85.
Lewis-Clark State 27 13 15 15 9—79
Eastern Oregon 12 19 17 22 15—85
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 9-27 (Broyles 3-8, Stevens 3-10, Sander 2-4, Hymas 1-3, Muehlhausen 0-1, Holm 0-1), Eastern Oregon 9-39 (Brennan 5-14, Liefke 4-12, Slater 0-2, Wright 0-2, Harris Shaw 0-2, Holecek 0-7). Fouled out — Byrd. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 36 (Holm 9), Eastern Oregon 55 (Slater, Wright 14). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 11 (Stevens 3), Eastern Oregon 20 (Brennan 5). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 19, Eastern Oregon 15. A — N/A.