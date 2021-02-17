From top to bottom, the Lewis-Clark State College men’s basketball team has a lot to be proud of as it enters the first game in a best-of-3 series against College of Idaho at 7 p.m. Thursday at a fanless Activity Center.
The series will determine the Cascade Conference champions and the winner will grab an automatic bid in the NAIA national tournament. Game 2 takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday in Caldwell, Idaho. Should there be a third meeting, the game is scheduled for a time to be determined Feb. 27. Home court advantage will be determined by a coin flip.
The Warriors (14-1), who are ranked No. 4 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, have maintained a presence in the top 10 all season. They also played three exhibition games against top-quality NCAA Division II opponents, all of which were losses.
After logging just four games by Dec. 30, LCSC stacked the schedule by playing seven games in an 11-day stretch. They played two of those at home, then played five road games and finished the run 6-1.
Johnson labeled the trip as one of the highlights of the season for the Warriors.
“One of the craziest things we’ve done,” he said. “Us as coaches still joke about how we pulled it off. We are a pretty relational program and we have more success when we are able to have cohesiveness together. That trip was a huge bonding experience for us.”
LCSC features a deep roster with six seniors leading the way. Senior guard Damek Mitchell and senior forward Trystan Bradley have been leaders who have been important in keeping the Warriors engine turning.
Mitchell is a do-it-all point guard, and has compiled averages of 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, making 3-pointers at a 43.2 percent clip.
Bradley, a former Lewiston High School standout, has put together a career season. He leads the Warriors in scoring (16.7 points) and rebounding (8.5).
“Trystan and Meek have had some really nice games,” Johnson said of his star duo. “They’ve turned the tides for us, whether it’s been defensively or offensively.”
LCSC has played since Jan. 1 without senior forward Travis Yenor, who recently underwent surgery on his hand. In his absence, several Warriors have emerged.
Senior guard Khalil Stevenson has come into his role as a Swiss-Army knife, has seen minutes at four of five spots on the floor and is one of two LCSC players to start every contest.
Freshman guard Silas Bennion has answered the bell of late and received starts in the two-game home series Feb. 10-11 against Multnomah.
“I’ve definitely been impressed with Silas,” Johnson said. “We haven’t necessarily needed him to score the ball a lot, but he’s doing as good of a job as anyone. He’s been a spark for us.”
Johnson said there is an outside chance Yenor could be cleared to return to the floor for the national tournament, which begins March 12. However, he is not expected to be available against the Yotes (7-7). And while he continues to sit, Johnson knows his team will have to smooth out the edges, which includes continuing to play at a high level defensively and limiting turnovers against a College of Idaho team that forces more than 12 per game.
“I’m optimistic,” Johnson said. “We’d all love to see it happen and we’ll do our best to get him at least one more chance at competing.”
The conference announced Tuesday that fans will not be allowed to attend these games, as well as any conference baseball or volleyball events for the immediate future. This, despite the fact the Idaho State Board of Education recently relaxed rules on attendance at college events.
