PITTSBURGH — The Seattle Mariners are on their way to finishing at the bottom of the AL West, but they plan to do more than merely play out the string over the final two weeks.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys who are trying to make an impression,” manager Scott Servais said.
Among them is rookie Shed Long, who had three hits and scored the go-ahead run on an unusual inning-ending double play in the 11th as the Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Thursday.
The Mariners swept the three-game series between last-place teams and sent the Pirates to their sixth straight loss.
Long reached base on first baseman Jose Osuna’s error to start the 11th and Omar Narvaez singled with one out to put runners on the corners. Austin Nola then hit a chopper to second baseman Kevin Kramer — rather than flip the ball to second, he ran at Narvaez, who alertly stopped and began to retreat.
Kramer then threw to first, and Narvaez was eventually tagged in a 4-3-6-2 rundown as Long scored.
Long also drove in two runs and is hitting .288 with four home runs in 33 games. He is primarily a second baseman but started in left field in the series finale.
“Every game for me is important,” Long said. “These last few games I’m definitely trying to put in the back on their heads to keep me in mind for next season where I can be in consideration for a job in spring training. I’m putting in the work and trying to do the best I can when I get the chance to play.”
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle did not fault Kramer for attempting a double play.
“I think the play is to immediately go to second base to start to initiate a double play or try to tag the runner and get the ball to first,” Hurdle said. “I don’t think he had a play at the plate. Ball’s hit too soft.”
Pittsburgh’s Jake Elmore had three hits and two RBIs.
Brandon Brennan (3-6) pitched one scoreless inning and rookie Erik Swanson worked around a walk in the 11th for his first career save. Clay Holmes (1-2) took the loss, though the winning run was unearned.
Seattle Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Long 2b-lf 5 1 3 2 Newman 2b-ss 6 0 2 1
Smith cf 3 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0
Lewis ph-rf 2 1 1 0 Osuna 1b 5 0 1 0
Narvaez c 5 0 2 0 Moran 3b 5 1 2 0
Nola 3b-1b 6 0 2 1 Diaz c 4 2 1 1
Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 0 Tucker ss 5 0 0 0
Bass p 0 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0
Brennan p 0 0 0 0 Elmore rf 5 1 3 2
Swanson p 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez lf 4 0 1 0
Lopes rf-lf 5 1 1 0 Musgrove p 2 1 1 1
Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0
Walton ss 4 1 1 1 Joseph ph 1 0 0 0
Bishop lf-cf 3 1 1 1 Liriano p 0 0 0 0
Gordon ph-2b 2 0 1 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Kikuchi p 1 0 0 0 Frazier ph 1 0 0 0
Grotz p 0 0 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0
Altavilla p 0 0 0 0 Markel p 0 0 0 0
Moore ph 1 0 0 0 Kramer 2b 1 0 0 0
Guilbeau p 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Seager ph-3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 43 6 13 5 Totals 43 5 11 5
Seattle 040 000 100 — 6
Pittsburgh 040 010 000 — 5
E—Gordon (10), Tucker (2), Musgrove (4), Osuna (5). DP—Seattle 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB—Seattle 10, Pittsburgh 8. 2B—Lopes (6), Moran (30), Diaz (14), Elmore (1), Musgrove (2). S_Kikuchi (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 4 8 4 4 1 1
Grotz 1 1 1 1 1 0
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 2
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0
Adams 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brennan W,3-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Swanson S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3
Pittsburgh
Musgrove 5 5 4 2 2 6
Rodriguez H,16 1 2 0 0 0 2
Liriano BS,0-4 1 1 1 1 2 1
Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kela 1 3 0 0 0 1
Markel 1 1 0 0 0 1
Holmes L,1-2 1 1 1 0 0 1
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora First, Mark Ripperger Second, James Hoye Third, Shane Livensparger.
T—4:16. A—12,543 (38,362).