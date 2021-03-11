It’s been almost three weeks since the Lewis-Clark State women last played a basketball game.
That will change when the 22nd-ranked Warriors take on William Jessup (Calif.) in an NAIA Opening Round matchup at 5 p.m. Friday at the Activity Center. A total of 400 fans will be allowed to attend per NAIA rules.
The Activity Center is one of eight sites hosting the Opening Round, which begins at noon Friday. There will be two three-team pods competing for two of 16 spots in the national tournament, which will take place March 18-23 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
The men’s team also will host an Opening Round event, with games also starting Friday.
The last game the women played was Feb. 21, when they claimed a 97-66 victory against the College of Idaho to sweep the best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series.
Now the Warriors (12-5) must focus on a potentially threatening William Jessup (10-8) team that’s had a longer layoff. They have not suited up since Feb. 13.
“It’s been a long time since we played,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “And that’s the concern (with) a long layoff. We’ve tried to switch things up and give them a few days off here and there, things like that. Our focus has just been on this weekend.”
William Jessup is anchored by 6-foot-3 senior post Miranda Zaragoza, who ranks 24th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (3.9) and averages 11.4 points and 8.8 boards overall.
Even with the daunting presence of Zaragoza in the painted area, it’s not something LCSC hasn’t dealt with during the season.
“We like to think that some of our preseason and regular-season games prepared us for this tournament,” Orr said. “Playing MSU Billings and the same thing with Carroll (College). They had solid post players. That will help us in these games.”
Lewis-Clark State went 2-2 against MSU Billings and 1-2 against No. 6 ranked Carroll College this season, and with multiple tests against quality interior-minded teams, the Warriors will be hoping that — along with a decorated senior-laden roster — helps them be a burden for their opposition.
Senior forwards Kiara Burlage (16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds) and Abbie Johnson (12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds) each won year-end conference awards and figure to be relied on heavily when it comes to crashing the glass and carrying the load on the offensive end. Burlage was the Cascade’s player of the year, and Johnson was defender of the year.
Senior guards Peyton Souvenir (8.8 points, 2.4 steals), Jansen Edmiston (10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds) and junior guard Abby Farmer (8.1 points) each got All-Cascade nods.
LCSC has held opposing teams to 37.7 percent shooting from the field this season and have forced 17.7 turnovers per outing, turning that into 15.1 points per night off takeaways.
Along with veteran starters, LCSC also will need its stout defense to continue to perform in order to advance to final at 5 p.m. Saturday against Carroll.
“We need to do what we do,” Orr said. “We have enough senior leadership. We expect everyone to be good, (and) we have a lot of different weapons on this team. I like our defensive rotation right now, and we’ve been improving. We’re excited to play the opening round at L-C and look forward to trying to advance in our pod.”
