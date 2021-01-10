It was their first game in almost three weeks, and sometimes the rust showed. But rarely on defense.
Holding the opposition to 23 percent shooting and getting a breakout performance from a backup post, the Lewis-Clark State women overwhelmed the College of Idaho 75-39 on Saturday in a nonconference basketball game at a spectator-free Activity Center.
Call it a win against the coronavirus pandemic, the disruptions of which have limited the Warriors (5-2) to seven games this season and, together with the holidays, had shelved them since Dec. 20 before this contest.
“We’re just grateful for every game we get,” LCSC guard Peyton Souvenir said. “One thing coach (Brian Orr) said in our pregame talk is, just take every moment in stride. Every moment you get to be in the game, every minute you’re on the bench, just find joy in that.”
The philosophy was especially evident on defense, where Warrior front-liners used quick feet and a slight height advantage to stifle the Yotes (1-6), who couldn’t find their range outside either.
That front line included 6-foot-3 sophomore Sara Muehlhausen, who came off the bench for a career-high 14 points and notched six rebounds, a block and several moments of defensive intimidation.
“Definitely the most improved player on our team,” said Orr, who had almost nothing to complain about after this one.
“I was really happy with our defense all game long. We communicated well, we came out and got to shooters, we contested shots extremeely well and we limited putbacks.
“Offensively, we had moments when we played well and, of course, we shot the 3. It was really their (the Yotes’) defense that kept us off-balance.”
It manifested itself in 15 turnovers. But the Warriors, who are ranked 29th in the NAIA coaches’ poll, offset their miscues with 11-of-24 shooting from 3-point range, led by Abby Farmer (3-for-5), Souvenir (3-for-6) and Jansen Edmiston (2-for-4).
Plus, they bought time with diligent zone defense as they marched to leads of 17-5 after a quarter and 38-20 at halftime. During long layoffs, it’s easier to maintain sharpness on defense than offense.
“In other years, we’re consistently playing, consistently in shape,” Souvenir said. “But this year, we had to take breaks, get back in shape, take another break and get back in shape. So just pushing through that adversity and staying together as a team is super-important.”
Farmer finished with 12 points and four assists, Edmiston with 12 points and Souvenir nine points and eight rebounds. Maddie Holm came off the bench for eight points and 2-for-2 from outside.
Senior post Kiara Burlage, normally LCSC’s top scorer, attempted four shots and was held to three points, but she grabbed seven rebounds and was a defensive presence.
Allie Cannon led the Yotes with seven points. Salmon River High School graduate Chevelle Sheperd saw 13 minutes of action but went scoreless.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (1-6)
Rasmussen 2-8 4-5 6, Mitchell 0-6 0-0 0, Dvorak 1-8 0-0 2, Cannon 3-10 0-0 7, Krusemark 1-2 0-0 2, Schritter 0-1 1-2 1, Anderson 1-5 1-2 1, Sayer 1-2 0-0 2, Creager 0-0 0-0 0, French 2-7 0-0 6, Shepherd 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 1-5 2-2 4, Riggle 2-4 2-4 6. Totals 14-60 8-14 39.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (5-2)
Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Burlage 1-4 1-1 3, Souvenir 3-8 0-0 9, Farmer 3-5 3-4 12, Edmiston 4-7 2-2 12, Schroeder 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 2-5 0-0 5, Muehlhausen 5-8 4-5 14, Holm 3-7 0-0 8, Broyles 0-3 2-2 2, Sykora 1-1 0-0 2, Sellman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 14-17 75.
College of Idaho 5 15 6 13—39
Lewis-Clark State 17 21 22 15—75.
3-point goals — College of Idaho 3-13 (Mitchell 0-1, Dvorak 0-1, Cannon 1-4, Krusemark 0-1, French 2-6), Lewis-Clark State 11-24 (Johnson 0-1, Burlage 0-1, Souvenir 3-6, Farmer 3-5, Edmiston 2-4, Weaver 1-3, Holm 2-2, Broyles 0-2). Rebounds — College of Idaho 35 (Rasmussen 6, Sayer 6), Lewis-Clark State 45 (Burlage 7). Assists — College of Idaho 7 (Rasmussen 2), Lewis-Clark State 18 (Farmer 4). Total fouls — College of Idaho 15, Lewis-Clark State 13.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.