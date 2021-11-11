MOSCOW — Don Monson, the former University of Idaho basketball coach who led the Vandals to the Sweet 16 in 1982, was honored before the season-opening tipoff at the brand new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
His son, Dan, was on the opposing side coaching for Idaho’s opening night opponent Long Beach State. Dan Monson and his 49ers ended up spoiling the party for Idaho fans and players Wednesday by taking down the Vandals in overtime, 95-89.
With mere seconds remaining in regulation, UI’s Trevante Anderson answered a Joe Hampton basket to tie the game at 85. Idaho guard Mikey Dixon then pickpocketed Hampton and had the chance to take the lead, but he had his shot blocked by Jordan Roberts. Luckily, it went out of bounds and the Vandals retained possession.
Anderson took the inbound pass, then, Phillip Pepple Jr. got hit with an illegal screen call which gave Long Beach State the final possession of regulation. The Vandals clamped down on the 49ers, with Joel Murray missing a layup at the horn to force the extra session.
Idaho (0-1) didn’t make a basket until 16 seconds remaining in overtime, was outscored 10-4 and lacked the same spark offensively it had during regulation.
“I think we went out there and played our hearts out,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done tonight, but we played together and we played really hard.”
Anderson, a junior guard, directed traffic and escaped out of tight jams created by Long Beach State’s press defense. He finished with a game-high 26 points.
“He was terrific tonight,” Claus said. “He is going to have a lot of responsibilities this season from handling the ball to directing traffic. We’ll continue to challenge him in that way.”
Anderson also was excited to play at the new arena.
“We had a great atmosphere tonight,” Anderson said. “It was great to see the people come out and we really do feed off the energy the crowd gives off. Hopefully, people consistently come out and we can get better.”
A big part of the Vandals offense was shooting 3s. Idaho finished the night 15-of-31 (48.4 percent) from beyond the arc.
“I wish I could sit here and act like shooting the long ball was the plan coming into tonight but that just wouldn’t be true,” Claus said. “The big key for us tonight was rebounding and playing defense and stopping them from getting it in transition.”
Idaho was missing 6-foot-10 forward Tanner Christensen, which meant Pepple, a 6-7 forward, played a whopping 39 minutes inside against a much-lengthier 49ers team. He tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.
LBSU put five players in double figures, led by 28 from guard Joel Murray.
A big part of the Vandals’ defensive identity comes from junior Rashad Smith. Smith got into foul trouble in the first half which limited his minutes some. He finished with five defensive rebounds and a block. He also contributed to the 3-point party for the Vandals, going 3-for-3 from outside.
“He is arguably our best defensive player,” Claus said. “It was important to have him, so that’s why he played a good chunk of time in foul trouble. I have no doubt that we’re going to lean on him this year.”
LONG BEACH ST. (1-0)
Hampton 5-11 6-8 16, Cobb 2-5 0-1 4, Murray 12-19 4-6 28, Slater 5-8 4-4 16, Roberts 5-5 5-8 16, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Mansel 0-2 0-0 0, Traore 5-6 1-2 11, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Rotegaard 0-1 0-0 0, Irish 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-63 20-29 95.
IDAHO (0-1)
Pepple 4-7 2-2 10, Anderson 8-13 7-9 26, Dixon 5-21 4-4 16, Quinnett 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 3-5 3-4 12, Bertain 2-8 0-0 6, Salih 2-4 0-0 6, Kilgore 2-2 0-0 4, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 16-19 89.
Halftime: Idaho 45-43. End of regulation: 85-85. 3-Point Goals: Long Beach St. 3-11 (Slater 2-5, Roberts 1-1, Murray 0-1, Rotegaard 0-1, Scott 0-1, Jones 0-2), Idaho 15-31 (Smith 3-3, Anderson 3-5, Quinnett 3-7, Dixon 2-4, Salih 2-4, Bertain 2-8). Fouled Out: Murray. Rebounds: Long Beach St. 39 (Roberts 10), Idaho 29 (Bertain 8). Assists: Long Beach St. 17 (Hampton 5), Idaho 18 (Anderson 8). Total Fouls: Long Beach St. 21, Idaho 25. A: 1,723 (5,732).
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.