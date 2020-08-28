KOOSKIA — Kirstin Wambeke collected five aces and six kills Thursday night as the Logos volleyball team swept Clearwater Valley in the Knights’ debut as a 1A Division I school.
The scores were 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-8.
Hero Merkle contributed five aces and three kills, Olivia Igielski added three blocks and five kills and Lucia Wilson had four blocks as the Knights of Moscow climbed from the 1A D-II ranks.
Starting her 26th year as Logos coach, Jessica Evans liked the versatility her players showed in embracing new roles and capitalizing on team depth.
JV — Logos def. CV 2-0.
Loggers start with little error
KAMIAH — Potlatch opened its Whitepine League Division I season with a resounding sweep of league foe Kamiah, winning by scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-7.
Middle blocker Olivia Wise went 18-for-18 in service, registering two aces for a Loggers team that “definitely served over 90 percent,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
Setter Josie Larson had 11 assists and seven kills, and Alyssa Felton added another seven kills. Defensively, Adriana Arciga compiled 10 digs.
“We just didn’t beat ourselves anywhere, that was the difference,” Dinsmoor said. “We hit the ball at a high percentage, kept the pressure on them all night serving. In all three phases, we kept it going and never let up. It was great to see that. You never know in the opening game ... but we got better after every set.”
Potlatch, a young but experienced team that went 7-5 in the WPL last year, will return to action on Tuesday at home against nonleague foe Deary.
JV — Potlatch def. Kamiah, 3-0
Nezperce sweeps Genesee
NEZPERCE — Clara Osborne went 16-for-16 from the service line and hit a match-winning kill from the back row to lead Genesee to a straight-sets victory against Nezperce in a nonleague season debut for both teams.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-20, 25-18.
Isabel Monk had a .364 hitting average and “did a nice job around the net” in her varsity debut for Genesee, according to coach Pete Crowley.
“We served tough, but more than anything, it was just really nice to actually get to play somebody else after a summer of just pretty much playing ourselves and stuff like that,” Crowley said. “More than anything, I think it was nice to just get on a bus and go to somebody else’s gym. I’m really glad we were able to go to another gym and get a match under our belts.”
JV — Genesee def. Nezperce
Deary downs Timberline
DEARY — In a season debut for both teams, Deary grew stronger with each set en route to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-10 victory against Whitepine League Division II foe Timberline of Weippe.
Riley Beyer had four aces and served an 11-point run for the Mustangs, Cassidy Henderson had a team-leading eight kills and Dante Workman tallied four kills and two blocks.
“I would just say that we started off a little rocky,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “We had some first-game jitters and then we started getting in our rhythm setting up our offense and that’s when we really started to do a better job putting the game away.
“One thing I do want to say though is Timberline’s libero was pretty phenomenal,” Jones added. “That ended up being our goal — if we could keep it away from their libero then we were doing better.”
JV — Deary def. Timberline 25-15, 25-18
Huskies chalk up a big one
CRAIGMONT — Highland topped visiting Whitepine League Division II foe Kendrick for the first time in “six or seven years, maybe longer,” Huskies coach Tami Church said.
The Craigmont school, which finished third in league last season, won by scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-12.
“(Kendrick) lost almost every one of their varsity players, but they played really well,” Church said.
Highland totaled only six service errors, and was led by Payton Crow, Chani Brammer and Hannah Miller, who had 12 kills, 15 assists and 12 digs, respectively. Miller, a setter-turned-outside hitter, made a handful of “really good defensive plays.”
“It was an all-around effort ...” Church said. “We lost a lot last year, but I had some good kids waiting in the wings.”
Highland will travel on Saturday for a match at Nezperce.
JV — Kendrick def. Highland 2-1
Grangeville falls in four
GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Bulldogs surprised McCall-Donnelly with a first-set win but eventually ran out of steam and dropped a season-opening nonleague match.
The scores were 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11.
Zoe Lutz notched six kills and as many blocks for the Bulldogs, Hayli Goicoa added eight assists and Bailey Vanderwall had five kills and three blocks.
“We came out strong,” first-year Grangeville coach Elaine Anderson said. “But we have only eight girls out, and they had an army.”
JV — McCall-Donnelly def. Grangeville 25-12, 25-16.
C — McCall-Donnelly def. Grangeville 25-6, 25-10.
GIRLS’ SOCCERLewiston 4, Cd’A 4
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Hailey Skinner scored twice as the Lewiston girls’ soccer team tied Coeur d’Alene in a 5A Inland Empire League match.
The Vikings knotted the score with two minutes left.
Naomi Kessler and Ashlynn Skinner also scored for the Bengals (0-1-1).
A full box score was unavailable.
BOYS’ SOCCERCd’A 1, Lewiston 0
A corner kick with two minutes remaining ended a scoreless duel and left the Lewiston boys’ soccer team with a 5A Inland Empire League loss at Walker Field.
Nikko Vega of the Bengals (0-2, 0-2) made eight saves and got strong support from first-year defender Kyson Barden, LHS assistant coach Zach Light said.
Light said the perfomance was Lewiston’s best in recent years against the Vikings, who are favored to claim the league title.
A full box score was unavailable.
Coeur d’Alene 0 1—1
Lewiston 0 0—0