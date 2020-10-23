Coach Paula Casebolt thought her Logos boys’ and girls’ cross country teams were the favorites heading into Thursday’s Class 1A district championship meet. Whether that’s true or not doesn’t matter because both teams left the course with hardware.
The Knights, of Moscow, swept the team titles in dominant fashion at the Lewis-Clark State College course, combining to score 41 points. Logos’ boys claimed their third district title in a row, while the girls unseated two-time defending champ Troy.
“I feel like this is one of the fastest groups of kids I’ve gotten to coach so far,” said Casebolt, whose team ran the LCSC course for the third time this season. “We came in favored to win. … It was just nice to be like, ‘All right, now this is the time to really start out strong, start out fast and see what we can do.’”
The Knights barely were threatened for the top spot in the team standings, the boys finishing 60 points ahead of second-place Potlatch and the girls coming in 32 points clear of second-place Deary. Clara Anderson led the way, cruising to her second consecutive individual title.
The junior paced a pack of Knights that included Sara Casebolt in second, Alyssa Blum in third and Kayte Casebolt in fifth. Emma Handel rounded out Logos’ top runners in 18th, but by the time she crossed the finish line, the team title was clinched.
“We’ve been really working to stick together, try to push each other,” said Anderson, who won the title in 20 minutes, 32 seconds.
Anderson’s district title last season wasn’t enough to give the Knights the team title, as Troy edged them by four points. This year, with a pair of strong freshmen in Sara Casebolt and Blum, Logos had plenty of firepower to rise to the top.
“Them coming up really helped our team get really strong and work together and get the win this year,” Anderson said.
Logos’ boys were led by Jase Elmore and his second-place finish. But behind him — similarly to the Knights’ girls — were a pack of teammates. Alex Blum, Theo Sentz and Jasper Whitling claimed fourth through sixth, and Wyatt Haynes capped the team’s top five runners in eighth.
The Logos boys’ victory continued a streak of dominant district championships. The Knights won last year’s team title by 58 points and won it by 36 points in 2018.
Coach Casebolt wasn’t sure if Logos’ boys and girls teams had swept a district championship meet before this one, but she credited the depth and success to her athletes’ commitment.
“It’s really about the passion that they have for running,” she said. “Just to have kids that really love to run and that can get everyone else excited about running, that’s the most fun to coach because they don’t care that they’re getting up running at 6 in the morning. They’re ready to show up and cheer each other on.”
Up next is the state championship meet Oct. 31 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. While both Logos teams might have the potential to win a state title, coach Casebolt said that can’t be the focus.
“I would really like to see our very best race from every single person,” she said. “I just think if they go out and PR, that will be good for me.”
Timberline senior Carson Sellers won the boys’ individual title, edging Elmore down the stretch. Sellers set a personal best with his winning time of 16:36, but his first-place finish helped the Spartans, of Weippe, qualify for state as a team.
Timberline finished third in the team standings with 81 points, two points ahead of Troy’s 83, to nab the state bid.
“Going into every race you want to PR. I was more just running for my team and trying to get the least amount of points as possible,” Sellers said. “I’m just happy with first place more than my time.”
Sellers was followed closely by Elmore and Preston Amerman, of the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op, for much of the race, until he kicked it into high gear with just under a half-mile left.
“I was hoping that’d be enough, and it was,” Sellers said.
In the boys’ race, the top three teams and top 16 individuals qualified for next week’s state meet. In girls, the top two teams and top 12 individuals made the cut.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (top 3 advance to state meet) — 1. Logos 20; 2. Potlatch 80; 3. Timberline 81; 4. Troy 83; 5. Prairie 104.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (top 16 advance to state meet) — 1. Carson Sellers, Timberline, 16:36; 2. Jase Elmore, Logos, 16:42; 3. Preston Amerman, Clearwater Valley-Kamiah, 16:57; 4. Alex Blum, Logos, 17:03; 5. Theo Sentz, Logos, 17:40; 6. Jasper Whitling, Logos, 18:19; 7. Cole Seiler, Nezperce, 18:24; 8. Wyatt Haynes, Logos, 18:25; 9. John Crawford, Logos, 18:38; 10. Preston Johnston, Deary, 18:53; 11. Sam Barnes, Potlatch, 19:00; 12. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley-Kamiah, 19:04; 13. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 19:06; 14. Mikey Jenko, Kendrick, 19:10; 15. Tyler Wemhoff, Prairie, 19:12; 16. Jude Nelson, Timberline, 19:33.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (top 2 advance to state meet) — 1. Logos 21; 2. Deary 53; 3. Prairie 70; 4. Potlatch 85.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (top 12 advance to state meet) — 1. Clara Anderson, Logos, 20:32; 2. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 20:51; 3. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 21:08; 4. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 21:44; 5. Kayte Casebolt, Logos, 22:05; 6. Kyleigh Duclos, Prairie, 22:08; 7. Lauren Carr, Timberline, 22:21; 8. Zoe Hooper, Clearwater Valley-Kamiah, 22:28; 9. Eleah Swan, Clearwater Valley-Kamiah, 22:32; 10. Halee Bohman, Troy, 22:49; 11. Grace Tiegs, Nezperce, 22:53; 12. Maizy Wilcox, Nezperce, 23:08.
