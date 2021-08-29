MOSCOW — Nobody knew what to expect going down the gravel road to Logos’ field to watch the Knights play football for the first time in a varsity capacity.
Growing pains, a learning curve and almost a Bad News Bears style of play were the expectations for the Knights. But Logos proved why it’s never safe to make assumptions until you see the finished product. Logos looked sharp and got a convincing victory in its season opener against Timberline, 58-26.
“I have a great coaching staff with me,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “They really put in the work to make sure these guys are ready and prepared every day and it showed tonight.”
Nerves and mental errors showed up early with three false-start penalties on the first drive, but the Knights then settled down. According to sophomore quarterback Jackson Driskill, the Knights focused on team drills instead of individual drills to limit on-the-field mistakes.
The preparedness went a long way for the Knights in all phases, including special teams. Senior Aiden Elmore took a kickoff return 70 yards for a score in the first quarter, which put Logos up 30-6. Elmore was a force in the ground game as well, racking up 113 yards on 12 carries.
“I’ve got to give it up to the offensive line,” Elmore said. “They opened up lanes for me to run through and there were times that I fumbled the ball and they were able to recover and make up for my mistake. I’ve got to give it up to my guys up front.”
The Knights’ offense was driven by its pass game, however. Driskill finished with 285 yards through the air and five touchdowns. According to Holloway, he’s been prepared for this moment a long time.
“He’s been playing the quarterback position ever since he was in the third grade,” Holloway said. “So when this opportunity came for him to play here I just knew he was going to be the perfect leader for us.”
Driskill said he is always trying to find ways to get better, whether that be on the field with his teammates or off the field. Holloway agreed.
“He’s always wanting to get better,” the coach said. “He’s even trying to get outside help whether that’s camps or QB coaches he finds on Instagram. He’s really trying to be best quarterback he can be for this team.”
Being humble and crediting others is a common theme amongst Logos’ players, maybe because Driskill isn’t shy about spreading the love.
“I love this team, man, and we all love football, and isn’t that what it’s all about?” he said. “Loving the game you play.”
The front three of the Knights’ defense got after it, tallying four sacks and helping limit the Spartans to fewer than 100 yards rushing. The D-line got pressure on Timberline quarterback Parker Brown, resulting in the lone Timberline interception. Brown completed only 30 percent.
“We had a good scouting report coming in,” Holloway said. “We also have guys that are fast. When you have speed, it makes up for mistakes.”
Logos next plays at Genesee at 7 p.m. Friday.
Timberline 6 6 0 14—26
Logos 30 8 20 0—58
First Quarter
Logos — Solomon Howard 70 pass from Jackson Driskill (Aiden Elmore run), 2:30.
Logos — Liev Comis 25 pass from Driskill (Elmore run), 4:15.
Logos — Roman Nuttbrock 15 pass from Driskill (Elmore run), 6:00.
Timberline — Rylan West 10 run (pass failed), 9:30.
Logos — Elmore 70 kick off return (pass failed), 9:37.
Second Quarter
Timberline — Micah Nelson 20 pass from Parker Brown (run failed), 2:08.
Logos — Nuttbrock 25 pass from Driskill (Elmore run), 11:15.
Third Quarter
Logos — Elmore 40 run (pass failed), 2:03
Logos — Howard 50 pass from Driskill (pass fail), 7:24
Logos — Jonathan Morill 3 run (Crapushettes pass), 11:59.
Fourth Quarter
Timberline — Tim Short 70 pass from Gavin Christopher (West run), 10:00.
Timberline — Short 60 pass from Christopher (West run), 12:00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Logos: Aiden Elmore: 12-113, Jonathan Morill 8-52 Henry Sundie 3-15, White 3-9. Timberline: Parker Brown: 10-42, West: 12-40.
PASSING — Logos: Driskill 13-16-5—285. Timberline: Brown 2-10-1—130; Christopher 2-4-2—130.
RECEIVING — Lewiston: Howard 6-155, Nuttbrock 4-65, Liev Comis 3-45 Timberline: Short 2-130, Micah Nelson 2-130.
