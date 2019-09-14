WHITTIER, Calif. — Having driven to Mayville, N.D., earlier this season, and also played in the upper peninsula of Michigan in past years, the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers are no strangers to long road trips.
Their latest takes them 1,100 miles from their home base in Lewiston to NCAA Division III Whittier College, where they will take on the Poets at 5 p.m. today at Wallace Newman Field at Memorial Stadium.
The venue can seat up to 7,000. About 1,200 attended the Poets’ season-opening win last week as they beat Luther College of Decorah, Iowa, 38-26.
Numbers won’t be on the Loggers’ side as they will make the trip with 24 players on the roster. Whittier lists 81 players.
Last week, LCV (0-2) lost receiver and running back Hunter Pike to a broken collarbone during a 51-0 loss to Pomona-Pitzer, and several other players got banged up. Star linebacker Ramon Organiz, who had 22 tackles last week, currently is out with an eye injury. The Loggers also will be without lineman Bailey Bringman (concussion), defensive back Zakerey Roth (shoulder injury) and running back Benny Muragiza (ankle injury).
In their two losses, the Loggers were held scoreless in the first half. LCV trailed Pomona Pitzer 35-0 in the first quarter last week.
The Loggers traveled by bus from the area Thursday evening.
Former U.S. president Richard Nixon played football for Whittier.