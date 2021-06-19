The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers college football team announced an eight-game 2021 schedule Friday that includes two regular-season contests in Asotin.
The Loggers, who compete at the NCAA Division III level, have struggled to find a consistent venue for home games, but Asotin High School is allowing them to use its field this year.
That’s where L-C Valley will play Eastside Community College on Aug. 28 and Pac West Academy on Sept. 18. The Loggers also will scrimmage at Asotin at 11 a.m. Aug. 21.
For the first time since 2016, all of the Loggers’ games will be played in the Pacific Northwest. In recent years they’ve traveled to California, North Dakota, Michigan and Illinois.
Aug. 28 — Eaststide Community College, 1 p.m.; Sept. 4 — at Linfield, 4 p.m.; 11 — at Pacific University, Forest Grove, Ore., 5 p.m.; 18 — Pac West Academy, 1 p.m.; 25 — at Eastside Community College, Renton, Wash., 6 p.m.; Oct. 10 — at George Fox, Newberg, Ore., 4 p.m.; 17 — at Whitworth, 1 p.m.; 24 — at Pacific University, 10 a.m.