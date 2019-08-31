DEARY — Potlatch coach Ryan Ball wants his football team to play faster in his second year, and sure enough, the Loggers are off to a fast start to begin the season.
Potlatch cruised past Deary 46-0 on Friday in the opener for both teams.
“I was really pleased with the kids tonight,” Ball said. “They didn’t make many mistakes for a first game and did a lot of good things, but there were things we need to improve upon, so that’s the way first games should be.”
The Loggers, a Class 1A Division I team, flew out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back in a game that was called after three quarters. A Potlatch assistant said Deary, a Division II team, was shorthanded, so the game was called early.
Potlatch running back Kenon Brown got the game rolling with a 28-yard scoring run three minutes into the game. The senior rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for six yards and another score.
“Physical, he ran hard, a good leader on defense — he was outstanding in those aspects and I kind of expected that from him,” Ball said.
Loggers quarterback Justin Nicholson was on target all game, finishing 7-of-8 for 100 yards passing, rushing for 45 more. He had three total touchdowns, including two in the air.
Speedy tight end Tyler Wilcoxson tallied 103 total yards and two scores.
The junior delivered the play of the game in the second quarter, when he took a reverse sweep 30 yards for a touchdown that put Potlatch up 39-0.
“We’ve got some quicker guys at tight end that didn’t play last year, so that helps us,” Ball said. “If you talk to Tyler, who scored on it, he said they didn’t even know where the ball was.
“He came around the corner and guys were all running different directions and didn’t know he had the ball. That’s how a reverse is supposed to work.”
Deary struggled to get its offense into rhythm against Potlatch’s swarming defense. The Mustangs were led by workhorse Brayden Stapleton, who mustered 89 yards of total offense — 57 receiving and 32 rushing.
Deary quarterback Bodee Swanson added 90 yards passing.
Ball said the Loggers have hopes of making the playoffs this season after going 4-4 a year ago. Starting with a big win gives his players confidence moving forward.
“It’s a good base to build on,” Ball said. “The kids feel good about themselves, they’re confident and it’s great to get to that point because we have some bigger goals this year.”
Potlatch 22 18 6 x—46
Deary 0 0 0 x—0
First Quarter
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 28 run (Brown pass), 9:17.
Potlatch — Justin Nicholson 37 run (Justin Nicholson run failed), 6:47.
Potlatch — Brown 6 pass from Justin Nicholson (Tyson Tucker run), 3:11.
Second Quarter
Potlatch — Tyler Wilcoxson 29 pass from Justin Nicholson (Tyler Howard rush failed), 11:16.
Potlatch — Wilcoxson 30 run (Howard rush failed), 8L53,
Potlatch — Brown 1 run (pass failed), 2:14.
Third Quarter
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 20 interception return (rush railed), 4:31.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Potlatch — Brown 9-106, Justin Nicholson 8-45, Jerrod Nicholson 7-43, Wilcoxson 1-30, Howard 4-22, Avery Palmer 2-10, Tyson Tucker 2-0. Deary — Brayden Stapleton 10-32, Dale Fletcher 1-0, Karson Ireland 1-(-4), Bodee Swanson 8-(-25).
RECEIVING: Potlatch — Wilcoxson 3-73, Connor Akisn, 2-15, Jerrod Nicholson 1-6, Brown 1-6. Deary — Stapleton 6-57, Skyler Frazier 2-30, Kaleb Rikerd 1-3.
PASSING: Potlatch — Justin Nicholson 7-8-0—100. Deary — Swanson 9-14-2—90.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com and on Twitter at @StephanSports.