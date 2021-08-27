Loggers see promise on the horizon

After a tough 2020 season, the Potlatch High School football team has more experience coming back than it’s had in the past.
The Loggers finished 1-6 last year, had new faces at most of the positions, and went through some growing pains as a result. This year, Potlatch has 15 of its 16 starters back in the mix.
“We’re much improved from last year in experience level,” fourth-year coach Ryan Ball said. “The key will be to get them to be more confident in what they’re supposed to be doing on the field.”
The record from a year ago is a bit of a misnomer. The Loggers were competitive early on, losing their season opener at Troy 50-44, then dropping a heartbreaker 18-16 to Clearwater Valley, a Class 1A Division I state tournament team last season.
Potlatch definitely got better as the campaign progressed. Proof of that was in that close loss to the Rams, then the Loggers bounced back the next week and slipped past Kamiah, another team that earned a postseason berth, 30-28 at home.
With most of their core players back, the Loggers will continue to roll with the offensive leaders in running back Tyler Howard, tight end Izack McNeal and quarterback Tyson Tucker. Howard gained almost 1,000 yards rushing, and will have help of a more experienced offensive line, led by seniors Odin McDonald, Logan Whitney and junior Logan Amos.
The three main offensive cogs also will be relied upon defensively. Ball said the trio have shown signs of improvement.
And returning seven of eight starters certainly helps. The Loggers allowed 48 or more points in the first four games in 2020, so getting that learning experience is going to help them this year become a more formidable unit.
Ball said the lack of depth at the skill positions could be a concern as the season moves along, and a major factor for success in the win-loss column will be the team’s ability to limit big plays.
“We’ll need to focus on improving defensively and on special teams,” Ball said. “Big plays hurt us a lot last year, so we have to be better and more consistent with our defensive plays.”
Potlatch opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at home against Troy.
Wiederspohn may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @EvannnW.
Potlatch
COACH — Ryan Ball (fourth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 1-5 in Whitepine League Division I, 1-6 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Tyler Howard, sr., RB/LB; Tyson Tucker, sr., QB/DB; Izack McNeal, sr., TE/LB; Odin McDonald, sr., NG/OG; Logan Whitney, sr., NG/C; Brock Weller, sr., DE; Logan Amos, jr., OG/DE; Wyatt Johnson, jr., TE/DB; Avery Palmer, jr., RB/DB.
Five things to watch
1. This clearly will be a more mature team this season. Ball will have the services of his main weapons on offense.
2. 8-man football is reliant on depth. The Loggers have 15 of 16 returning starters. After that, it tails off at some positions. Getting back-up players reps will help to build that depth.
3. The schedule is favorable early, with three of their first five games at home before a tough October stretch that sees Potlatch go to Clearwater Valley and Kamiah before the home finale against Lapwai.
4. The big three of seniors Tyler Howard, Tyson Tucker and Izack McNeal are going to be what makes this team go, on both sides of the ball.
5. Can they find the magic of late 2019 and make a run to a postseason berth?