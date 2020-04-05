The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers college football team released its schedule for the 2020 season Saturday, and it features a pair of home games, a pair of games against neighboring George Fox and a new program from Hawaii.
The Loggers were created in 2013 to fill a void because there were no NCAA Division II and III programs in the state of Idaho. The group is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that was created to help student-athletes, academic institutions and NCAA programs achieve their goals and objectives. All Loggers’ players are full time students at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. In 2017, the organization became an affiliated member of the NCAA.
The season, as with everything else in the sports world right now, could possibly be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, L-C Valley will begin its eight-game schedule with home games against Eastside Community College and Hawaii State College Hilo. The Loggers will play the Bulldogs, who hail from Bellevue, Wash., in the season opener Aug. 29 at Asotin Field at Asotin High School. L-C Valley next will play the Hawaiian team, which is in its second year of existence, on Sept, 5 at Adams Field at Clarkston High School.
For the third consecutive season, the Loggers will make the long road trip to Southern California. This time, they will play Occidental College of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, an NCAA Division III program, on Sept. 12.
L-C Valley will play George Fox in Newberg, Ore., on Sept. 20 and Oct. 25, and it also will play Eastside again, this time on Oct. 17 in Renton, Wash.
This year’s recruiting class has players from eight states and college players transferring from Montana State-Northern and Finlandia University in Hancock, Mich.
L-C VALLEY LOGGERS 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 — Eastside CC (Asotin); Sept. 5 — Hawaii State College Hilo (Adams Field, Clarkston); Sept. 12 — at Occidental College; Sept. 20 — at George Fox; Sept. 26 — at Pacific; Oct. 11 — at Linfield College; Oct. 17 — at Eastside CC; Oct. 25 — at George Fox