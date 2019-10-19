Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers director Bob Thorson quoted Darwin when describing his team’s willingness to adapt on the fly to unforeseen circumstances.
“‘It’s not the strongest or most intelligent who survive but the most adaptable,’” Thorson said. “We’re not anything if not adaptable.”
Thorson said he found out late Thursday his team’s field for its final home game today was not guaranteed. So the Loggers did what they do best: They adapted and will now play in their finale at Prairie High School in Cottonwood, taking on Trinity Bible at 2 p.m.
The game originally had been scheduled an hour earlier in a different location.
“It’s the second time in four years this has happened,” Thorson said of an 11th-hour change to his team’s venue for its final home game. “But if these things rolled the Loggers, it would have happened years ago. Having been at this a few years, I would expect nothing less than a few curveballs every inning.”
Thorson expressed gratitude to Prairie for offering the Loggers a chance to use its field.
“I’m just glad that Prairie was very gracious,” Thorson said. “I talked to their athletic director, their head (football) coach and their principal, and all of them were great.”
Trinity Bible beat the Loggers 33-20 in a game played in Ellendale, N.D., on Sept. 21. Since then, the Loggers (0-7) have been coming into their own offensively, Thorson said. Quarterback Leo Gomez has been having success “with a mix of short passing and periodic shots downfield,” Thorson said. And the Loggers for more than half the game last week hung with George Fox’s lesser used players. The Loggers were down by one with four minutes left in the third before three quick scores by George Fox put the game away.
“Our goal is not merely to be competitive,” Thorson said. “We’re not looking for a moral victory. We’re looking for a win, nothing less.”