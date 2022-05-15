The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers are going into their 2022-23 season not only with the most home games they’ve had on their schedule recently, but also with their biggest recruiting class.
The class includes recruits from eight states: Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Utah, Wyoming, Arizon and Florida.
“Our recruiting efforts started in earnest the day after our 2021 season ended,” Loggers coach Bob Thorson said. “We have made a number of connections with both coaches and players from the high school ranks over the last several years. These connections have helped broaden our recruiting base and has enabled us to increase our numbers.
“With an expanded schedule this year that included NCAA DIII varsity competition, it is essential for us to continue to grow as a program. We have done that this year with both the quantity and quality of our players.”
Those recruits include Deary’s Brayden Stapleton, a two-time All-Idaho running back and a former Whitepine League Division II MVP.
The list also includes Kolby Hix, a former All-Idaho tight end from Kamiah, former all-league quarterback Damian Demler of Colfax, former first-team all conference defensive back Isaac Phillips from Columbia High School in Nampa, Idaho, former Clarkston High School athlete Ryan McKee and former Moscow High School lineman Nikolas Miller.
Out of area recruits include Preston Dameron, who transfered to LCSC from Peru College in Nebraska, another NAIA school. Dameron played at Belleview (Fla.) High School and was the MVP.
Linemen Dayton Jordan from South Anchorage High School and Matthew Theriault from East Anchorage High School in Alaska will be blocking for the Loggers in the fall. Jordan was an all-conference lineman and Theriault was his school’s lineman of the year.
The Loggers will begin their season at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 against Pacific Northwest Christian College at Asotin High School.