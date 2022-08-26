Potlatch is coming into the season after making the quarterfinal round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state playoffs a year ago, but they’ll have to do it without most of the starters from last year’s playoff team.
The Loggers are replacing five starters on the offensive side of the ball and four on the defense.
“The kids last year did get some playing time,” coach Ryan Ball said. “The younger kids who are stepping in this year did have some games where we allowed them to get some playing time. So I think we’re a step ahead because of that.”
The experience of the underclassmen should help the team. Potlatch is returning only five letterwinners, four seniors and one junior.
The letterwinners play positions of critical importance, with all-state offensive lineman Logan Amos returning and state track competitor Wyatt Johnson bringing his speed to the running back position after playing tight end last season.
The Loggers are not the only team in the Whitepine League facing significant turnaround — the Prairie Pirates will have a new head coach in T.T. Cain, and the Lapwai Wildcats have seen the departure of three-star defensive tackle Sage Lone Bear to Clarkston.
Ball thinks his team has as good a chance as any to win the league.
“You never really know,” Ball said. “I would say we’re working our way to getting in the top half (of the league), this year. The players we have coming back compared (to) the other teams that have what they have returning, it might take a little bit of work for us to get in the playoffs again. But as far as the league goes; it takes one or two games of playing well and I think the league is going to be competitive top to bottom.”
The Loggers finished fourth in the Whitepine League last year, with Prairie, Lapwai and Genesee finishing ahead Potlatch in the final league standings.