ELLENDALE, N.D. — In 2018, two of the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers’ most competitive games came against Trinity Bible College.
The Loggers don’t expect anything different when they face the same school at noon Pacific today at the Lions’ Tatum Field.
Trinity, affiliated with the National Christian College Athletic Association, edged the Loggers 21-20 last year at Ellendale and 28-24 later in Lewiston.
“(We) expect another thriller against Trinity this year,” Loggers director Bob Thorson said.
Thorson said the teams are well-matched and he was glad to schedule another home-and-home with Trinity this season. The Lions play Oct. 19 at Lewiston’s Bengal Field.
“We wish they were a little bit closer to us, and we wish there were three or four competitors just like them,” he said. “For our schedule, that would be ideal.”
Ball control will be a point of emphasis for the Loggers, who were guilty of multiple turnovers in last year’s game at Ellendale.
The Loggers fell to 0-3 last week with a 47-12 loss at Whittier (Calif.) College. The team came away “relatively” unscathed, Thorson said.
The Lions are 0-2 after losses of 20-7 to Haywood College and 67-0 to a Mayville State team that also defeated the Loggers 47-8.
The Loggers will be without receiver Tyler Lohman, who sustained an injury at Whittier, but they welcome back two players to their active roster: defensive back Benny Muragizi and receiver Zakery Roth.