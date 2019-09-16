WHITTIER, Calif. — The director of the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers thinks the team competed well in suffering a road loss to a team with 58 more players on its roster than L-C has.
As reported earlier, the Loggers fell to NCAA Division III foe Whittier 47-12 on Saturday evening.
L-C scored twice in its three trips to the red zone, and added another peg in the “learning process” that comes with shaking off bus fatigue, director Bob Thorson said Sunday.
“Repetition breeds success,” he said. “Those are the little victories. ... Our guys are gamers; they love to play and they’re willing to play anyone, anywhere, anytime.”
The Loggers got 121 yards from scrimmage from Ramal Maad on four catches and 10 rushes. Kobe Sherman had two catches, both of them touchdowns. Sherman also tallied 10 tackles. Linebacker Austin Tetrault added eight stops.
L-C quarterback Leo Gomez went 12-of-30 for 160 yards, two scores and three interceptions.
The Loggers will face Trinity Bible in Ellendale, N.D., on Saturday.
L-C Valley 6 0 6 0—12
Whittier 14 21 12 0—47
Whittier — A. Retana 4 run (D. Palbi kick).
Whittier — J. Mateko 45 pass from M. Avina (D. Palbi kick).
L-C — Kobe Sherman 12 pass from Leo Gomez (pass failed).
Whittier — A. Golmitz 10 pass from M. Avina (D. Palbi kick).
Whittier — A. Retana 4 run (D. Palbi kick).
Whittier — D. Irwin 1 run (D. Palbi kick).
Whittier — J. Shields 10 run (kick blocked).
L-C — K. Sherman 18 pass from L. Gomez (run failed).
Whittier — A. Franko 42 pass from K. Connelly (kick failed).