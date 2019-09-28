Their most grueling road trips are behind them. But life on the road continues for the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers, who play Willamette University at 4 p.m. today at McCulloch Stadium in Salem, Ore.
The Loggers (0-4) look for their first win of the season in their first game with Willamette (1-1), an NCAA Division III school that competes in the Northwest Conference.
L-C Valley is coming off a 33-20 loss to Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, N.D., the Loggers’ third lengthy road trip in four weeks. During that span they traveled almost 8,000 miles.
After this one, they play their final two road games at Spokane and Newberg, Ore., before concluding their season at home against Trinity.
CJ Fontana rushed for 93 yards and made 11 tackles for the Loggers last week, and Ramal Maad had 10 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Both of Willamette’s games this season have been against teams from the Southern California Conference. The Bearcats lost 43-33 to La Verne University and won 34-31 against Occidental College.
Occidental recently scheduled the Loggers for Sept. 12, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Mathew Castaneda is completing 54 percent of his passes for Willamette, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Loggers expect to be down in numbers again this week, with several players being game-day decisions.