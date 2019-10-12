NEWBERG, Ore. — Back in 2014, the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers traveled to NCAA Division III George Fox to play their first game since Loggers director Bob Thorson revived the program.
“So we always look forward to returning to George Fox because that’s where it all began,” Thorson said. “It’s a great place to play, very nice program, the fan base is very enthusiastic, not just for George Fox, but for us too. Very nice hospitality, very much like Whitworth last week.”
The Loggers will visit George Fox at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“They’re another team with a mega roster, 110 to 120 players,” Thorson said. “We’ll be facing half of that roster.”
George Fox (1-3) beat a former league opponent of LCV, Eastside, 52-0 on Sept. 22.
“We expect them to give us everything they’ve got,” Thorson said.
The Loggers (0-6) have several players returning from injury this week and have something just as important: a positive outlook.
“One of the outgrowths of these long trips is the bonding that goes on between our guys,” Thorson said. “They become best friends. They’re an upbeat, optimistic bunch and that’s great — when you’re not winning, that’s one of the things you can have concerns about, but these guys are always upbeat, ready to play and they’ve become really close friends, almost like brothers.”
“That makes it a lot easier and fun for the coaches and more fun for them.”