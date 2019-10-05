SPOKANE — The Loggers have put more than 7,800 miles on their team bus through five games this year, so when Lewis-Clark Valley visits Whitworth at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Pine Bowl, it will seem like a short trip.
“I was joking with the players, it’ll seem like they barely stepped on the bus when it’s time to (get out),” Loggers director Bob Thorson said.
The greatest challenge for the Loggers, as they search for their first win of the season, will be the opponent. The Pirates (1-1), who began the season No. 10 in the American Football Coaches Association Division III poll, just dropped out of the poll this week after losing Sept. 21 at Chapman. LCV is 0-5.
Whitworth doesn’t have a JV team, so the Loggers will face “the second half” of the Pirates’ roster, Thorson said.
“They have between 110 to 120 (players) the last time I checked,” Thorson said. “They will divide that roster in half. Half of them will play Willamette on Saturday and the second half will play us on Sunday. So we expect to see — last year, we saw about a 70-man roster.”
Thorson added the second half of Whitworth’s roster “will be as good as a lot of the smaller varsity rosters we’ve seen this year.”
Whitworth has gone 4-0 against LCV since the Loggers’ program was revived. The Pirates won last year’s meeting 44-6.
“They’re a tough game every year,” Thorson said of Whitworth.
The Loggers pushed the Pirates in 2016, losing by eight.