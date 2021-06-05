The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers college football program announced the addition of 14 signees Friday.
The class includes five in-state standouts, an Alaskan, a Montana 8-man product, three players from Nevada, and representatives of Utah, Oregon, Wyoming and British Columbia.
Headlining the group is running back/linebacker Kohl Proffit, a star at Mountain Home High in southern Idaho. Proffit was a potential candidate for the state’s Class 4A player of the year award and had some Division I interest, noted Logger director Bob Thorson, but was limited by an injury his senior season.
Proffit was a first-team All-Great Basin Conference honoree as a junior.
Joining him at L-C Valley will be prep teammate Cody Kollat, an outside linebacker and offensive utility man.
Preston High School graduate Tait Rawlings, a linebacker, posted 115 tackles, nine for loss, plus 543 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns across his final two years at the southern Idaho program.
Bruising running back Chase Gross helped Carey High to a 9-1 record and a runner-up finish last year in the Idaho Class 1A-Division II playoffs.
First-year Loggers coach John Hostetter, a coaching veteran in the Alaska prep ranks, also reeled in All-Anchorage defensive back Ajay Gordon.
Thorson expects L-C Valley to sign four or five more players this month. Each of the new recruits will attend Lewis-Clark State. The Loggers’ roster has reached 38 players.
The team’s fall schedule will be released June 15.
L-C VALLEY SIGNEES
— Owen Green, offensive line/defensive end, 6-foot-1, 225, Robert Bateman Secondary (Abbotsford, B.C.).
— Tucker Brown, offensive line/defensive line, 6-foot, 270, Tri-City Co-op, Hobson, Mont.
— Ajay Gordon, wide receiver/cornerback, 5-foot-11, 160, Bartlett High, Anchorage, Alaska.
— Xavier Mercado, center/defensive end, 6-foot-1, 185, Wells High, Wells, Nev.
— Toby Schaper, wide receiver/linebacker/safety, 6-foot-1, 190, Boulder City High, Henderson, Nev.
— Marcos Canales, running back/safety, 5-foot-10, 190, Faith Lutheran High, Las Vegas.
— Chance Robinson, offensive line/defensive line, 6-2, 210, Campbell County High, Gillette, Wyo.
— Ruben Chavez, tight end/linebacker, 6-foot, 195, Ontario High, Ontario, Ore.
— Dylan Harbaugh, running back/safety, 5-foot-5, 170, Hillcrest High, Draper, Utah.
— Kohl Proffit, running back/linebacker, 6-foot, 215, Mountain Home High, Mountain Home, Idaho.
— Cody Kollat, running back/slot receiver/linebacker, 6-foot, 175, Mountain Home High, Mountain Home, Idaho.
— Chase Gross, running back/linebacker, 6-foot, 220, Carey High, Carey, Idaho.
— Tait Rawlings, running back/tight end/linebacker, 6-foot-1, 200, Preston High, Preston, Idaho.
— Alex Field, wide receiver/safety, 5-foot-8, 160, Wallace High, Osburn, Idaho.