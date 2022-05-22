MOSCOW — A year after finishing in third place, months after enduring countless practices in a gymnasium and two hours after a lightning delay interrupted the game, the Potlatch Loggers finally lifted the trophy as Class 1A Idaho state softball champions.
Potlatch rallied past familiar foe Genesee 8-6 on Saturday at the Moscow Community Playfields to win its first state crown in the sport.
“It feels so awesome,” said Potlatch pitcher Rebecca Butterfield, eye black smudged on her cheeks. “We’ve been working for this all season and just to get the trophy and the medal, it just feels great.”
After the final out and Potlatch’s initial celebration in front of the dugout, the two teams gathered and embraced in the middle of the infield before taking photos with Loggers (18-2) and Bulldogs (13-9) intermingled between each other.
The two Whitepine League rivals had faced one another four seperate times this season before meeting again for all the marbles.
“The girls are pretty close-knit and that’s neat,” Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield said. “We were happy they were in that game with us.”
Rebecca Butterfield fanned 10 batters in a complete game in the circle, but it was at the plate where she made her biggest impact.
With Genesee leading 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth and the Loggers batting with two outs and the bases loaded, Butterfield belted a three-run double to deep right-center field.
The hit scored Josie Larson, Emma Chambers and Tayva McKinney for an 8-6 Potlatch lead.
“It was just a bunch of emotions going through my brain, like ‘I gotta do this,’ and I did it,” Rebecca Butterfield said.
The Bulldogs didn’t make it easy for their league counterparts.
Genesee started the day in the loser’s bracket, dispatching Notus 7-4 and Glenns Ferry 8-6 to set up a rematch with the Loggers.
Rebecca Butterfield and Genesee pitcher Riley Leseman battled through two scoreless innings before a thunderclap sent the teams to their dugouts for almost two hours.
After the inclement weather subsided, the once scoreless game turned into a heavyweight boxing bout with the two teams trading proverbial blows — and leads.
Genesee landed the first punch in the fourth. Harlei Donner doubled to left-center field to get in scoring position and Mia Scharnhorst brought her home with a hit to left field.
Genesee 1, Potlatch 0.
Potlatch struck back with a four-spot in the fifth, highlighted by solid hitting and baserunning from Jaylee Fry, Larson and courtesy runner Emma Patten.
Potlatch 4, Genesee 1.
The sixth saw Genesee score five runs and retake the lead as the Bulldogs batted around and racked up five hits. Leseman’s wallop up the middle scored Brinley Lowe for the team’s final run in that inning.
Genesee 6, Potlatch 4.
Then came Potlatch’s four-run sixth inning, capped by Rebecca Butterfield’s clutch hit for the final margin.
Butterfield went 2-of-4 with four RBI, Larson went 3-of-4 with two runs and an RBI and McKinney tallied a triple, a run and an RBI for Potlatch.
“That was a team effort,” Dean Butterfield said. “When the runners got going, it was a team effort. It’s a team sport and that helps a lot.”
Genesee was paced by Scharnhorst (2-of-4, one run, one RBI) and Maxine English (2-of-4, one run, one RBI).
Genesee coach Brian Malcom pointed out how his team has no seniors and only two juniors, so the young Bulldogs potentially could return every player next season.
“We battled the whole time,” Malcom said. “We battled and I’m getting all these girls back next year. It’s really exciting for our team.”
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Genesee 000 105 0—6 9 2
Potlatch 000 044 x—8 11 4
Riley Leseman, Kendra Meyer (4) and Maxine English; Rebecca Butterfield and Tayva McKinney. L—Meyer.
Genesee hits — Mia Scharnhorst 2, English 2, Harlei Donner (2B), Leseman, Shelby Hanson, Audrey Barber, Brinley Lowe.
Potlatch hits — Josie Larson 3 (2B), Butterfield 2 (2B), McKinney (3B), Emma Chambers, Kaylen Hadaller, Delaney Beckner, Hayley McNeal, Jaylee Fry.
THIRD-PLACE GAME
Glenns Ferry 202 011 0—6 8 4
Genesee 113 300 x—8 7 6
Madi Fink and Kambelle King; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
Glenns Ferry hits — Fink 3 (2B), Kyan Jackson 2, Jenny Duenas 2, Dani Crane.
Genesee hits — Makayla Herman 2, Riley Leseman, Shelby Hanson, Audrey Barber, English, Brinley Lowe.
CONSOLATION FINAL
Genesee 105 000 1—7 5 2
Notus 003 000 1—4 9 4
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Alexis Cudaback and Abby Bidiman, Emily Paige (6).
Genesee hits — Meyer 2, Harlei Donner (HR), Riley Leseman, Mia Scharnhorst.
Notus hits — Gabi Lowe 2, Bidiman 2, Samantha McSherry (2B), Kyndall Jensen, Cudaback, MaKayla Hiser.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.