COTTONWOOD — An interception at the 3-yard line in the final seconds of the game ended the Lewis-Clark Loggers’ bid to finish their season with a victory against visiting Trinity Bible College.
Loggers coach Bob Thorson called it a “tough, hard-hitting game” played in heavy wind and rain conditions that were “so bad they were good.”
Trinity Bible drew first blood with a touchdown and PAT in the opening quarter. Lewis-Clark struck back with a 74-yard touchdown run by Seth West in the second, but missed the extra point, leaving the Loggers down by one — a deficit that would prove permanent.
CJ Fontana had 20 carries for 94 yards for Lewis-Clark (0-8), while Austin Tetrault led the defense with 11 tackles and Ramal Maad made an interception.
“As it came down to it at the end of the game, we came within one play of getting the ending we wanted,” Thorson said. “It would have been a nice way to cap off the season, because our guys have worked so hard and they’ve improved every week. Each game has been better than the last over the last several weeks. It was a fun game.”
Trinity Bible 7 0 0 0—7
Lewis-Clark 0 6 0 0—6
Trinity Bible — Preston Lyons 18 pass from MJ Ybarra (Nick Howser kick)
Lewis-Clark — Seth West 74 run (kick failed)