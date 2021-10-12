NEWBERG, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, but gave up 20 unanswered points to lose to George Fox 36-20 on Sunday.
Devynn Grafton caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brannan Stults for George Fox to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Loggers (1-4) fumbled the ensuing kick-off and Thomas McMillam scored an 8-yard touchdown on a pass from Max Richey two plays later.
Conner Crawford found the endzone twice on the ground for LC Valley. Crawford had 57 yards on the ground and 47 through the air.
Kohl Proffit had the other Logger touchdown and ran for 98 yards.
LC Valley will play Whitworth University in Spokane on Sunday.
LC Valley 0 14 6 0 — 20
George Fox 7 9 0 20 —36
George Fox — Iradukunda Emery 31 pass from Max Richey (Mike Goforth kick)
George Fox — Kaleb Boomer 21 pass from Brody Osen (kick failed)
LC Valley — Conner Crawford 1 run (run failed)
LC Valley — Kohl Proffit 7 run (Crawford run)
George Fox — Goforth 25 field goal
LC Valley — Crawford 1 run (run failed)
George Fox — Devynn Grafton 4 pass from Brannan Stults (Goforth kick)
George Fox — Thomas McMillam 8 pass from Richey (kick failed)
George Fox — George McMillan 1 pass from Osen (Goforth kick)