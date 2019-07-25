On this day ...
JULY 25, 1902 — Jim Jeffries knocked out Bob Fitzsimmons in the eighth round to retain the world heavyweight title.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Detroit at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, 2 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, 4 a.m., TGC; The Evian Championship, first round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; The Senior Open Championship, first round, 8:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, first round, 4 p.m., TGC; The Evian Championship, second round, 2 a.m. (Friday), TGC.
Cycling — Tour de France: Stage 18, 4 a.m., NBCSN.
Swimming — FINA World Championships, 9 a.m., NBCSN; FINA World Championships, 9 p.m., NBCSN.
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2.
TBT basketball — Wichita Regional: Self Made vs. Sideline Cancer, Round 1, 4 p.m., ESPN; AfterShocks vs. Iowa Utd., Round 1, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Water polo — FINA World Championships: From Korea (taped), 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Mixed martial arts — Professional Fighters League, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Major League Baseball — Detroit at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT.
Auto racing — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 1, 1:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2.