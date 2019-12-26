On this day ...
DECEMBER 26, 1971 — Garo Yepremian’s 37-yard field goal at 7:40 of the second overtime gave the Miami Dolphins a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the AFC playoffs. At 82:40, it was the longest game in NFL history..
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Avista Holiday Tournament, at LCSC (unless otherwise noted) — Moscow at Clarkston, 10:30 a.m.; University vs. Lapwai, 1:30 p.m.; Eastmont vs. Walla Walla, 4:30 p.m.; Wenatchee vs. Lewiston, 7:30 p.m.
Asotin, Eagles Holiday Classic in West Valley vs Odessa, 1:30 p.m.
Gar-Pal, X-Mas tournament in Colton, 2:00 p.m.
Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Avista Holiday Tournament, at LCSC (unless otherwise noted) — Moscow at Clarkston, 9 a.m.; Post Falls vs. Lapwai, noon at Lewiston High School; Eastmont vs. Walla Walla, 3 p.m.; Wenatchee vs. Lewiston, 6 p.m.
Asotin vs. Newport, Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley Spokane, 3:30 p.m.
Colfax at Eagle Holiday Classic, noon
Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
College football — The Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, Shreveport, La., 1 p.m., ESPN; The Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, Detroit, 5 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Spurs at Mavericks, 5 p.m., TNT; Portland at Utah, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Soccer — Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN; Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Quarterfinals, Honolulu, 7 p.m., TEN