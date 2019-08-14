On this day ...

AUGUST 14, 1903 —  Jim Jeffries knocked out Jim Corbett in the 10th round to retain his world heavyweight title in San Francisco.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Walla Walla, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Tennis — Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Detroit, 4:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Horse racing —  Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2

Soccer — UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, noon, TNT; Campeones Cup: Club América at Atlanta United, 4:30 p.m.

Golf — U.S. Amateur Championships: round of 64, 1 p.m., FS1; European Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, 2 a.m. (Thursday), TGC

Major League Baseball — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Detroit, 4:10 p.m., ROOT

WNBA — Connecticut at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Little League softball — World Series: championship, 7 p.m., ESPN

