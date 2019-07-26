On this day ...
JULY 26, 1928 — Gene Tunney beat Tom Heeney on a technical knockout in the 11th round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.
Today
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Idaho Class AA state tournament, Harris Field, Lewiston — Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen vs. Boise Capitals, 10 a.m.; East Idaho Rockies vs. Nampa Chiefs, 1 p.m.; Rocky Mountain Avalanche vs. Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels, 4:30 p.m.; Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Idaho Falls Bandits, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Detroit at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 1, 1:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, 2 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1; NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro, 4 p.m., FS1; The German Grand Prix, practice session 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2.
Golf — LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, second round, 2 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, second round, 4 a.m., TGC; The Evian Championship, second round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; The Senior Open Championship, second round, 8 a.m., TGC; USGA Girls’ Junior Championship, 11 a.m., FS1; PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, second round, 4 p.m., TGC; The Evian Championship, third round, 3 a.m. (Saturday), TGC.
Cycling — Tour de France: Stage 19, 5 a.m., NBCSN.
Horse racing — From Del Mar, Calif., noon, FS2.
TBT basketball — Boheim’s Army vs. We Are D3, first round, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Track and field — Outdoor Championships, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
WNBA — All-Star Special, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s soccer — International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid, 5 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Atlanta United at LA FC, 7 p.m., ESPN; Club Friendly: Vissel Kobe at FC Barcelona, 2 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Detroit at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT.
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — Club Friendly: Vissel Kobe at FC Barcelona, 2 a.m., ESPN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
Auto racing — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; The German Grand Prix, qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, 8 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Gander RV 150, 10 a.m., FOX; IndyCar Racing: qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN; Xfinity Series: The U.S. Cellular 250, 2 p.m., NBCSN.
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, third round, 3 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, third round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, 11 a.m., CBS; USGA Girls’ Junior Championship, 11 a.m., FS1; PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC; The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, 6 p.m., TGC; The Evian Championship, final round, 3 a.m. (Sunday), TGC.
Pan American Games — Day 4, 7 a.m., ESPN2.
TBT basketball — Teams TBD, regional round game, 9 a.m., ESPN; regional round game, 11 a.m., ESPN; regional round game, 1 p.m., ESPN.
Horse racing — From Del Mar, Calif., 10 a.m., FS2.
Major League Baseball — NY Yankees at Boston, 1 p.m., FS1; Detroit at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; Houston at St. Louis, 4 p.m., FS1.
Lacrosse — Major League Lacrosse: All-Star Game, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos at Whipsnakes, 5 p.m., NBCSN.
Mixed martial arts — UFC 240 Prelims: undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Australian rules football — Geelong at Sydney, 10 p.m., FS2.