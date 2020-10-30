State title hopefuls and fringe entrants alike convene in Southeastern Idaho this weekend for the high school cross country state championships.
Six teams and 16 individuals representing the district are headed to Pocatello’s Portneuf Wellness Complex, which is hosting the state meet for the second consecutive year. The Class 5A, 4A and 3A races take place today, followed by Class 2A and 1A on Saturday.
Logos boys, girls teams eye trophies
After sweeping the Class 1A district championship on Oct. 22, the Logos Knights are the local favorites to return from State with some hardware.
Logos’ boys are perennial state title contenders, boasting first-place banners from the 2012, 2015 and 2016 state meets, and enter this year’s event in position to challenge for another crown. Seniors Jase Elmore and Alex Blum have clocked the fifth- and sixth-fastest times, respectively, in the classification this season. Only one other 1A boys team enters State with multiple top-10-ranked times.
But that team — Nampa’s Victory Charter — has more top-heavy depth than the Knights.
Victory Charter’s top five runners’ times rank second, eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th this season, led by sophomore Ian Stockett, who should contend for the individual title.
Logos edged Victory Charter by three points to nab second place at the 2019 meet.
“That’ll be a tough competition,” Knights coach Paula Casebolt said. “We’re just really going to have to have our very best race. I always tell them, ‘You don’t know if somebody’s going to trip up in the last 100 meters or if they’re just not going to be able to complete the race the way they want to ... you don’t know what’s going to happen.’ So our goal is just to go as hard and as fast as we can and have our best race and then just see how everything falls at the end.”
Logos’ girls are also state title hopefuls but, like the boys, likely are underdogs.
Led by two-time district champion Clara Anderson, the Knights of Moscow carry three of the classification’s top 12 times into State. Behind Anderson (fifth), freshmen Sara Casebolt (eighth) and Alyssa Blum (12th) round out a strong top three.
But that trio might be bested by a threesome from Malta’s Raft River, which eyes its school’s state title. Senior Kaybree Christensen, the 2018 individual state champion, enters the meet with the top Class 1A time this season. Her twin sister Karlee is second, and freshman Allie Black ranks fourth in the classification.
“They’re going to be the ones to beat,” coach Casebolt said of Raft River. “I always teach the kids to focus on the people in front of you, not on the people behind you, so that’s what we’re focused on right now is just the teams that are in front.”
Coach Casebolt noted running the same course two years in a row has its advantages. However, the course also poses a challenge as Pocatello’s 4,462-foot elevation is about 2,000 feet higher than Moscow’s.
“There’s not a lot we can do about it,” coach Casebolt said of the elevation change. “It gets in the kids’ heads a little bit I think, but we didn’t have any trouble with it last year. The kids still had really good times. So I think that a lot of it’s just a mental thing, just getting over the top of that.
“I tell the kids all the time, ‘You guys are faster than you think you are.’”
Carson Sellers, from Weippe’s Timberline, is the top-ranked local Class 1A boys’ runner at State. The senior finished 10th at last year’s meet and enters with the classification’s fourth-fastest time (16:36). Senior Preston Amerman, of Clearwater Valley-Kamiah, also is a contender, ranking seventh with a season-best time of 16:57.1.
‘Frosting on the cake’ for Lewiston’s boys
A few weeks ago, Lewiston High School coach John Potter didn’t think his boys’ team was state meet material.
With 1,000 meters left in the Class 5A district championship meet Oct. 22, Potter thought the same thing.
Yet the Bengals boys are headed to State for the seventh year in a row. They overtook Coeur d’Alene down the stretch at the district meet, inching past the Vikings by one point to earn a team berth to State.
“We have a lot of pride in the fact that we’ve gone to State seven years in a row,” Potter said. “The boys are excited about how well they’ve come on the last couple weeks.”
Potter said the boys had been finishing behind Coeur d’Alene and district champ Post Falls for much of the season in meets that involved all three schools, making the Bengals a long shot to finish in the top two at districts. But several Lewiston runners outlasted Vikings counterparts, giving the Bengals just enough to make it to State.
Payton Bigler finished 2.3 seconds ahead of Coeur d’Alene’s Jacob King, Nick Grimm nosed William Callahan by 0.3 seconds and James Stubbers beat Lachlan May by six seconds to help Lewiston pull it off.
“It just shows their determination,” Potter said.
Lewiston won’t be favored to trophy or collect any individual medals, with only one runner (Bigler) ranked in the top 50 this season. But just making it to this weekend, Potter said, is a major reward.
“I think everybody just sort of looks at it as it’s frosting on the cake,” Potter said. “It’s just a great feeling. When you put the money in the bank the right way, you’re able to pull it out when you need to, and that’s what we did.”
Limited spectators for event
Several measures have been put in place to limit situations that could endanger spectators and competitors this weekend.
Each competing athlete is allowed to bring two spectators to the event. Members of the public who are not attached to an athlete will not be granted entry. No spectators will be allowed at the start- or finish-line areas.
Additionally, there will not be an opening ceremony or trophy/medal ceremonies, no concessions will be sold and the course will be cleared after each classification completes its races. Spectators are asked to wear masks or face coverings where appropriate.
Parking is $5. That fee also grants spectators entry to the event.
