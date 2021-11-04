Locals prep for WIAA state cross country meet

Local athletes’ Washington state cross country title aspirations will have their first chance at fulfillment in two years as they compete in the Class 1B/2B and 2A races in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association championships Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
At the 1B/2B level, seniors Chloe Overberg and Ian Engledow of Asotin are the area’s top qualifiers on the girls’ and boys’ sides, respectively. Overberg, who took fifth at the state meet as a freshman, “set her eyes on a state individual championship a long time ago,” in the words of coach Tim Gundy. She is coming off a win at the regional meet this past Saturday at Colfax Golf Club by close to two minutes in a time of 17 minutes, 28.8 seconds — her third personal best and school record of the season. It also is Washington’s top 1B/2B girls’ 5K time heading into this weekend’s event, according to athletic.net.
Garfield-Palouse’s girls are heading to the state meet after pulling a major upset of St. George’s of Spokane, which was one of the state’s highest-ranking small-school cross country teams. Led by Ashleigh Hightree’s personal-record 20:29.5 showing, six of the Viking girls had PRs to help secure their first regional title since the program was founded in 2016 by the barest of margins, providing what coach Chris Cook called “one of the most epic sport experiences I have ever had the opportunity to be a part of.”
The Panther boys and girls also will be sending their entire teams. Gar-Pal’s boys did not advance as a team, but freshman twins Kieran and Brendan Snekvik qualified for the meet as individuals, as did boys’ and girls’ runners from Colton and Colfax.
The Class 2A races will include the full Pullman girls’ and boys’ teams, which placed first and second, respectively, in the six-team fields at their district event in Spokane this past Saturday. The Hounds have not dominated top-end individual competition on either roster — with leaders Abigail Hulst and Leonardo Hoffman each placing fifth — but they have shown depth, packing in four of the top 10 in the girls’ district race and five of the top 13 spots among the boys.
Pullman coach Alexandra Potratz-Lee described her boys' team, which produced five All-League honorees this season, as "young and powerful," while she noted that the girls have come through "a little Cinderella story" of their own in stepping up to make up for the loss of several of last year's leaders and edge out West Valley for a district title.
"I expect they will surprise everyone again at the state championships," Potratz-Lee said.
The 1B/2B girls’ state race starts at 10 a.m., while the 2A girls is set to start at 11 a.m., the 1B/2B boys at 11:30 a.m., and the 2A boys at 12:30 p.m.
Local participants
GIRLS
Class 1B/2B
Asotin — Chloe Overberg, Lily Denham, Aneysa Judy, McKenzie Adler-Nowoj, Bailey Gustafson, Madison Hurlbert, Aneysa Judy, Annie Petty
Garfield-Palouse — Ashleigh Hightree, Kennedy Cook, Samantha Snekvik, Courage Hightree, Lola Edwards, Zoe Laughary, Laynie Southern
Colfax — Anna Cocking, Hannah Baerlocher
Colton — Eloise Clark, Lola Baerlocher
Class 2A
Pullman — Shahad Akasha, Alison Hathaway, Jordan Hendrickson, Abigail Hulst, Elly Kunkel, Audrey Tan, Erin Tolleson, Abigail Wacker, Chloe Jones
BOYS
Class 1B/2B
Asotin — Ian Engledow, Tanner Nicholas, Jordan Erb, Samuel Hall, Chaz Neace, Dane Neace, Paul Pederson, Jake Nicholas
Garfield-Palouse — Kieran Snekvik, Brendan Snekvik
Colfax — Dyamin Vanek
Colton — Tanner Baerlocher
Class 2A
Pullman — Leonardo Hoffman, Maxwell Cordova, Brendan Doumit, Peter Jobson, Kieran Hampson, Seth Hathaway, Kolby Uhlenkott, Abdur Islam, Raul Najera